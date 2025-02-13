“Just how we drew it up”: NASCAR champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. get a breather after Daytona 500 Qualifying 

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson recently shared a picture with fellow Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. after an eventful Daytona 500 qualifying event. The now full-time retired stock-car drivers locked their spots for the 'Great American Race' on Sunday, February 16.

In a recent post on X, Johnson made his feelings known with former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Truex Jr. Johnson, who will wheel in his No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club, wrote:

"Just how we drew it up. 🤝😏 #TeamToyota"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The two ace NASCAR drivers will join IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves, who already has a confirmed spot for the Daytona 500. This is because of NASCAR's Open-Exemption rule for non-chartered entries for the inaugural race of the 2025 NASCAR season.

Speaking to Fox reporter Jamie Little after the qualifying result, the seven-time NASCAR champion said:

"After what I went through last year, I’m so thrilled. Oh my gosh. Very, very proud of everybody at Legacy Motor Club and the effort they put into this car and the evolution that we’ve been on through the end of 2024 to now. I’m very excited. I’m thankful to have Carvana on board. Shaq, we’re in the big show buddy! It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m thrilled."

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Truex Jr., who announced his retirement last season, is set to pilot the No. 56 Toyota entry for Tricon Garage at the Daytona International Speedway. In a post-qualifying interview, Truex Jr. said (via Frontstretch):

"I’m happy to get that done and not have to sweat it out tomorrow night. We’ve seen the Duels get a little crazy before. … We don’t have to worry about any of that. We can just focus on getting ready for Sunday and have a good week."

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe, who replaced Truex Jr. at JGR headlined the 2025 Daytona 500 qualifying race at Daytona Beach, Florida.

JGR driver Chase Briscoe headlines the Daytona 500 Qualifying for Toyota as a manufacturer

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe is set to debut with Joe Gibbs Racing this season after replacing Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota Camry. Moreover, he started his 2025 NASCAR campaign by earning the pole position for the prestigious Daytona 500 race.

Furthermore, Briscoe's qualifying will also go down in history as the first driver to earn the pole for Toyota as a manufacturer in NASCAR's most prestigious racing event.

Speaking with Fox Sports, Briscoe reflected on this success for Joe Gibbs and said:

"It's a great way to start our season. What a, you know, unbelievable way to start off the year. You know, unbelievable way to start off with Toyota, to be able to be the guy to deliver them the first of anything when they've already accomplished so much; it's pretty cool."

Expand Tweet

With the Daytona 500 weekend underway, the green flag will be raised for the season-opening race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"