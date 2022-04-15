"Just couldn't even see the cars" - Joey Logano describes the challenges of dirt racing in NASCAR

Joey Logano, the defending champion of the 2022 Food City Dirt Race, is a strong contender to win back-to-back titles at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ahead of the first dirt race of the season, the Team Penske driver spoke with FOX Sports about the difficulties he faced in the inaugural dirt race, stating:

“The goal for me is how do we run these cars on a tacky racetrack where there's a lot of mud right when it's dusty, it's not big clumps of mud that gets stuck on your windshield. So, if we had tear offs, we just pull a tear off and keep racing. But the other part of it is that mud is also going to clog up the air Inlet and overheat the engines pretty quickly, too. So, we've got to fix two issues there.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano explains the challenges of racing on dirt and why he wishes NASCAR could find a way to remove the windshields (NASCAR won’t remove windshields for the races this weekend). Joey Logano explains the challenges of racing on dirt and why he wishes NASCAR could find a way to remove the windshields (NASCAR won’t remove windshields for the races this weekend). https://t.co/jD47Ti0Y4t

Further in the conversation, Logano expressed his desire to remove windshields and suggested adding some kind of big piece of debris. He continued:

“I think the biggest thing that we can probably do, and it's too late now, but it's just trying to eliminate the front windshield and dirt race. There are no other dirt cars that I've ever seen raised with windshields in their car, and that dust is one of the biggest issues. So, figuring out a way to safely remove the windshield and add some kind of structure prevents big pieces of debris from hitting the driver.”

Joey Logano's driver odds for Food City Dirt Race

Team Penske driver Joey Logano has performed consistently well in the first eight races of the season. Driving the No. 22 Ford Mustang, Logano finished as runner-up in last week’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief at Martinsville Speedway.

Heading to Bristol Motor Speedway, Logano has the third-best betting odds to win the Food City Dirt Race at +900 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Middletown-Connecticut native doesn't have an extensive history on dirt because of his early start at NASCAR, but the Penske driver still managed the conditions well last season.

Hopefully, he will repeat his last year’s magic and win his first race of the 2022 season when the green flag drops on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

