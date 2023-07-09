"Just have no friends out there, everyone's my enemy”: Austin Hill furious at fellow Xfinity drivers after finishing P12 in Atlanta

Finishing 12th in the NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Austin Hill was very disappointed as he climbed out of his car.

As the race came to an end, Hill was attempting to overcome three Kaulig Racing teammates on his own, as practically everyone else in the field appeared to pull out and make a move for themselves.

Hill said that he was irritated by the fact that other drivers in the race were satisfied to settle for a comfortable top-five or top-10 result and seemed uninterested in pulling out of line to attempt to progress or to get a better result.

Austin Hill was spun by the No. 48 Big Machine Racing, which is driven by Parker Kligerman, while battling the Kaulig Racing cars. Hill said that he hasn't reviewed the spin but he was baffled to see what Kligerman was thinking when he spun Hill during the race at lap 162. Hill crossed the chequered flag in 12th place.

"Just have no friends out there, everyone's my enemy. Still was able to drive all the way up to second without any help at all."

“I wasn’t even sure what he was doing driving up the racetrack like he was. I don’t know if he was fighting a loose balance, or if he just trying to get behind me and if he misjudged it. I don’t really know. But ruined our day, obviously. Just have no friends out there. Everybody is my enemy.” he said after the race to the media.

Richard Childress Racing, for which Hill drives, has two partnership teams in NASCAR, one is Kaulig Racing and the other is Big Machine Racing. RCR provides an extensive range of assistance like data, engines, and other resources to assist those teams in achieving greater outcomes on the track.

While RCR continues to assist its alliance members, Hill claims that his other "teammates" constantly seem to be messing him up.

Nemechek holds off Austin Hill and wins the NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta

On Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Nemechek led only three laps to his third victory of 2023. Nemechek's late-race restart was a stroke of luck in and of itself. He accomplished this by a fantastic overtime restart, courtesy of an Austin Hill spin and yellow with three laps remaining.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250

Austin Hill's spin caused the race's most important restart with just three laps remaining. Hill spun out because he got stuck behind three Kaulig Racing cars driven by Haley, Hemric, and Smith.

After spending the whole of Stage 3 in fifth place behind Justin Haley, Chandler Smith, Hemric, and Austin Hill, Nemechek emerged as the surprise Toyota winner at Atlanta.

