"Just for fun until we share the gender" - Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda dances through ideal traits for their first child

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Wallace are soon expecting their first child, while they still haven't revealed the baby's gender, Amanda posted a clip on social media addressing the same.

In the clip, or "reel," Amanda Wallace is seen making choices that reflect the traits of either having a boy or a girl baby. She captioned it:

"Just for fun until we share the gender…. If you know… no you don’t 😅😅🤣"

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Wallace married on New Year's Eve 2022 and the couple are expecting their first child this October. The couple revealed about the pregnancy earlier in April on social media. They wrote:

"Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, we’ll be mom and dad!"

Although they got married recently, both Bubba and Amanda Wallace have known each other for a long time. They revealed earlier that they have known each other since high school. However, they did not start dating until 2016. Talking about this past time of their relationship, Amanda told PEOPLE in 2023:

"It's special. We still reminisce or talk about things from the past. We just know so much about each other's lives from so long ago."

How did Bubba Wallace and Amanda Wallace meet each other? The story of the NASCAR couple

As mentioned, the two went to school together but did not date back in the day. Talking about how they met, Amanda reminisced that they were together in Spanish class, where Bubba Wallace would try and "cheat" a lot. She said:

"We were in Spanish class in high school, and we sat near each other. I don't remember first meeting, but he would always try to cheat. We were friends. There was three or four of us that did all of our projects together and he always would try to cheat off my exams because I was much smarter than he was!"

It wasn't until 2015 that the two reconnected on proper terms, long after their high school was over. Wallace invited Amanda over to Las Vegas during the spring break. She initially declined but decided to go anyway. It was around that time when the two started dating each other.

Bubba Wallace proposed to Amanda in June of 2021 in Oregon. They were then married in December of the following year, on New Year's Eve, as mentioned.