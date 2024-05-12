"Just gotta keep going" - Bubba Wallace chases playoffs despite mid-season bumps

With 12 races of the NASCAR Cup Series done, Bubba Wallace Jr. finds himself outside of the playoffs' cutoff. He is currently 4 points short of this year's playoffs.

In what can be described as a roller-coaster season, Wallace has managed to score a total of 283 points so far and is currently standing in 16th position, 184 points adrift from the leader, Kyle Larson.

In an interview with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the #23 driver said:

"So we had a lot of discussion about that. That's behind us. So, the previous two weeks, you know, just caught up in the wrong stuff at the wrong time."

He added:

"We just gotta keep it going. This is where we lit the wick last year. At this point in the (last) season, so it's time to do it again."

A brief look into Bubba Wallace's season so far

Bubba Wallace had a mixed start this season, scoring 76 points (0,0,39,35,2) in the first five races, 42 points adrift from Kyle Larson. Since then, the best he has managed to score was at Martinsville Speedway (4th position, 51 points) and at Texas Motor Speedway (7th position, 40 points).

However, this scoring streak was abruptly halted at Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway, where Wallace finished at lowly 36th and 32nd position, scoring 7 points combined in both events.

With an experience of over 260 races so far, he remains positive for the playoffs this season.

Before heading into Kansas Speedway on May 5th, he told the media:

"The sport doesn’t stop; time doesn’t stop for you. So no need to sit and dwell on it. There’s a lot of people in your corner that are looking for good things out of this weekend, so we’ve got to go out and do that for them.”

With 4 Top 10's and 3 Top 5 finishes in the 2024 season, the #23 driver seems ready to turn the ship around at the upcoming Darlington Raceway event.

To his credit, Wallace has been the only full-time African-American driver to compete in all NASCAR national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck).