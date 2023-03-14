Kevin Harvick was on course for his 61st NASCAR Cup Series win until a late race caution derailed his efforts on Sunday (March 12). While Kyle Larson and William Byron continued Hendrick Motorsports' domination, Harvick, at one stage, was setting the pace leading the field.

After a round of green flag pitstops in the final stage, Harvick emerged second behind Larson, slowly reeling in Larson's Chevrolet. He took the lead on lap 269 of 317. The veteran driver didn't look back and led for 36 laps, building a three-second gap to his nearest rival with 15 laps to go for the checkered flag.

A late race caution due caused by Harrison Burton meant all the front-runners pitted for fresh tires. While the top six took two new tires, Harvick changed all four tires, leaving the pits seventh in the running order. After the restart, he could only salvage a fifth-place finish.

In a post-race interview, the #4 driver spoke to NASCAR and stated he was confident that the car was capable of winning the race. He said:

"That one is not fun to swallow. We had a great car and didn’t need that caution at the end. We had a strong car and a chance to win. Just hate missing an opportunity when you have a car that strong."

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng This one stung, but that's the way it goes. We'll be ready 4 Atlanta. This one stung, but that's the way it goes. We'll be ready 4 Atlanta. https://t.co/ie6OK6YaIu

Kevin Harvick didn't blame the team for the missed opportunity, as he stated that he would rather be on the attack when everyone goes on a conservative strategy.

He added:

"It’s what I would have done. I’d always rather be on offense. I just didn’t get a couple cars when that first caution came out. Kind of lost our chance. Still thought I had a chance there at the end. Those cars were quite a bit slower. They get all jammed up. That’s the way it goes. Just smoked ‘em up until the caution."

With a top-five finish in Phoenix, 47-year-old Harvick managed to extend his NASCAR record for the most consecutive top-ten finishes at one track to 20.

Kevin Harvick leads the way for Stewart Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick in his final full-time season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver is leading the SHR lineup with stunning performances. The 47-year-old has finished in the top ten in the last three races, with a 12th-place finish in the season opener.

Before the season began, Aric Almirola's return grabbed the headlines, but the veteran driver has been caught out in multi-car pile-ups on multiple occasions. The #10 driver has only managed a best-place finish of 16th in Las Vegas. With Almirola's underwhelming start, Harvick was tasked with leading the team.

Harvick is second in the driver's standings, trailing Alex Bowman by four points. Chase Briscoe finds himself 25th, followed by Almirola and Ryan Preece.

With his recent run of performances, Kevin Harvick is emerging as a threat to the title contenders. A race win in the upcoming weeks will bolster his hopes for a second title.

