“Just not who I am”: Ryan Blaney closes the door on wrecking his NASCAR rivals as retaliation

Ryan Blaney has made it clear that he doesn’t believe in wrecking his NASCAR rivals as a form of retaliation, setting himself apart from some drivers who have publicly admitted to or acted on such impulses.Blaney has often been vocal on the radio, especially in heated moments on track. But despite any frustrations aired over the team radio, he has consistently stated that he won’t intentionally take another driver out as retaliationBlaney kicked off his 10th full NASCAR Cup Series season in 2025 as one of the most persistent and consistent drivers. He won his first Cup Series championship in 2023 and almost made it back-to-back championships in 2024, finishing as runner-up in the season finale. In both seasons, he collected three race wins and advanced to the Championship 4.Ryan Blaney spoke on the subject of retaliating against someone on the NASCAR track, clearly stating that he isn't the type of driver to wreck someone just because of something that may have happened during a race. He said to Frontstretch (2:54 onwards):&quot;You can do it in different ways, like the next time you're around that person. Yeah, you might take a little more space. I think a lot of people see it as oh, he's just gonna wreck him. It's like well, no there's very two different lines when it comes to that and.&quot;&quot;I definitely not have not been afraid of taking a ton of space to the person I've had a run-in with but I'm not gonna go out and wreck somebody, like that's just not who I am. I feel like it's a lot of people are and I'm just not a fan of it. I just I just don't like it.&quot;Blaney has one Cup win to his name so far this season, which came at Nashville Superspeedway.Ryan Blaney feels NASCAR Cup drivers need to ‘get a lot better’ to challenge SVG’s road course reignShane van Gisbergen’s recent dominance on NASCAR road courses has drawn high praise from Ryan Blaney. Following SVG’s commanding win at Sonoma, Blaney described his rival as “really smooth” and “really fast with lap time, but also not out of control doing it”, pointing out SVG’s unique ability to save tires while maintaining strong pace.Blaney acknowledged that SVG has “put on a clinic” at the last three road courses—Mexico, Chicago, and Sonoma—where he not only started from the pole but also led the majority of laps to victory, consistently outpacing the field. Speaking to Frontstretch, he said:&quot;He's just really technical at how he does it and his approach to it, he's just really, really solid race car driver. We're all going to have to get a lot better at these places to have a chance.&quot; [0:46 onwards]Ryan Blaney reflected on the technical strengths SVG brings to these events, calling him “really technical” both in his approach and his racecraft.