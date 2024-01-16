NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe recently reflected on his 2024 Chili Bowl appearance in Tulsa.

Briscoe, driver for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series, made his ninth appearance at the iconic midgets race, the Chili Bowl at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s early exits from the event, the 29-year-old driver was the sole NASCAR representative to make it to the A-Main in the event.

However, Chase Briscoe could only manage a 21st-place finish in Saturday's race, in yet another underwhelming showing by the Indiana native as his pursuit for the Golden Driller continues.

Following the result, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver spoke to Frontstretch, explaining his feelings about the result in Tulsa. He acknowledged the importance of starting position and commented on the track condition during the feature race.

"Starting position obviously would have helped. Just wasn’t that great in the feature. The track was kind of different than anything we really ran on all week, at least for us. So, yeah just kind of missed it," Briscoe said.

Acknowledging his own shortcomings, Briscoe admitted to feeling a sense of frustration about his performance. He said:

"I didn’t do a very good job either. I felt like at the beginning of the race, going hard, I could have done a way better job. Frustrating but at the same time glad that we were able to make sure you want to come back there.

"Unfortunate how our Saturday night ended but to still be racing at the end of Saturday night is something to really be happy about."

Discussing the team's overall performance, Chase Briscoe added:

"Especially having two cars. We only brought three cars and two of them were on the shows. It's only run, three or four races a year as a team, to have two cars in the race, I think that says a lot. I appreciate everybody that makes it still happen, and (will) try to do a comeback better next year."

Chase Briscoe on being the only NASCAR driver in Chili Bowl A-Main

Briscoe expressed surprise at the track conditions. The driver highlighted that the track had started deteriorating as early as the B-Main. He said (via Frontstretch):

"I was surprised that we didn’t do anything to the bottom, truthfully. At the end of the B-Main, it was already getting pretty bad and felt like it was probably going to rubber as soon as we rolled out."

Chase Briscoe hoped the organizers would learn from the challenges faced during the event to enhance the competition for the next year. He stated:

"When a dirt track rubbers up, it's hard to put on a great show. It's unfortunate with how incredible the racing was, all the way up to the A-Main tonight, but hopefully they can learn from tonight and just make it better for next year."

Reflecting on his role as the sole NASCAR representative, the Cup Series driver noted:

“I was the only one that even entered. Then the two other guys kind of entered at the last minute, but yeah, cool to represent the NASCAR bunch. We need to do a little bit better."