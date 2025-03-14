“Just lazy thievery” - Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s longtime ally calls out ‘worst’ content creators

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s longtime ally, Mike Davis, recently called out a few NASCAR content creators on social media. Davis, who heads Dirty Mo Media, criticized certain creators for reposting others' work without proper credit or meaningful commentary. He labeled their work as "lazy thievery."

Mike Davis, who has been by Dale Jr.’s side for over two decades, founded Dirty Mo Media in 2013. Over the years, it has grown into NASCAR’s premier media platform, popular for its extensive lineup of podcasts. Following the release of a recent Dale Jr. Download episode featuring Carl Edwards, Davis took to social media to call out certain content creators.

The Dirty Mo Media President and Executive producer posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. He wrote that creators with outlandish takes or fringe political beliefs aren’t the worst, but rather those who rehash content without adding value. While he didn’t name anyone specifically, he condemned their work as "lazy thievery."

"The worst in the content game are not those w/ outlandish takes or fringe political videos. It's those who post other people's work as their own. No credit. No commentary. Just lazy thievery. If you think I could be talking about you, I absolutely am."

Mike Davis teamed up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2004, during the heydays of the #8 Budweiser team. Initially serving as a PR representative for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, he later took the role of Director of Communications at the JR Motorsports team.

Davis co-hosted Dale Jr. Download before stepping down from the role after the 2023 season. Now, he oversees Dirty Mo Media, which produces a variety of popular podcasts, including Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental, The Teardown, Door Bumper Clear, Herm & Schrader featuring Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader and Speed Street with IndyCar driver Conor Daly.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife recently launched the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, which revolves around their marriage and life at the Earnhardt household.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops hints about the Earnhardt documentary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently provided a sneak peek of the Earnhardt documentary, produced by Amazon Prime. After watching the four-part series, he shared that it delves into his father's life on a much deeper level than previous documentaries. The series also includes rare video footage of his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, along with snippets from Junior's childhood.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer compared it to the Dale documentary by Ryan McGee and remarked that McGee's documentary covered Dale Sr's career and highlighted how "badass" he was as a racer, but the new documentary focuses on his personal life. He said (via Dirty Mo Media):

"This goes a little bit deeper, way deeper. This might take you as far as you have ever been into what it would be like to actually have been in the same room as the guy, lived with him and his son. It's real personal, it gets into who he was as a human being."

The four-part series, with each episode running approximately an hour and a half, is set to premiere on Memorial Day weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is also set to make his debut in the Amazon Prime broadcast booth this year for a five-race stretch, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25.

