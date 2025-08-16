“Just miscommunication”: Michael McDowell clears up Carson Hocevar incident at Watkins Glen

Michael McDowell has commented on his on-track incident with teammate Carson Hocevar at Watkins Glen. He said that a lack of communication was a large catalyst for the behaviour during the race.McDowell and Hocevar, teammates at Spire Motorsports at Watkins Glen, were involved in an incident characterized by a great deal of frustration and lack of communication. The former made a misjudged maneuver on the racing track on lap 52, where he took an unnecessary plunge in the racing track against Hocevar, spinning him off and losing a lot of positions.Hocevar retaliated by racing McDowell hard throughout the final laps, which resulted in contact on the final lap, to finish 18th and McDowell behind in 19th.Both drivers were reprimanded by Spire Motorsports' ownership, who clarified that such teammate clashes are unacceptable and counterproductive. McDowell said via Dustin Long.&quot;So yeah, so turn one, just miscommunication and misjudged it. I thought he was actually rolling out to let me go by. And he was rolling out to to try to get a run. And when I peeked in, I thought, 'Oh, he's just let me go'. And when he turned in, I was just like, 'Oh, no'. So really, it was just a miscommunication on what he was doing versus what I was doing. So it was super unintentional. Obviously, that's not what we want to have happen. But it happened. And you can't undo it. We can just move to the future and do better.&quot;Michael McDowell scored his first top-10 of the season at the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in seventh place, where he worked his way through the field and ran at the front with other main competitors late in the race. Earlier in the year, he had claimed a pole position at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, demonstrating his speed. McDowell also secured a solid fifth place in Mexico City and also claimed fourth in Sonoma.Spire co-owner on his message to Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell over Watkins Glen incidentSpire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson expressed clear frustration over the clashes between teammates Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell at Watkins Glen. The two drivers made contact twice during the race, with the more critical incident occurring on the final lap.Dickerson sarcastically remarked that he didn’t realize the team contract had a &quot;top-18 bonus clause&quot; that made the drivers race so aggressively for the 18th position, comparing their behavior to a fierce battle from Darlington in 2003. He said (via NBC Sports):“Like I told them both. I didn’t know we had a top-18 bonus clause in our contract that had them looking like Ricky (Craven) and Kurt (Busch) at Darlington (in 2003) coming across the line for 18th. I was not terribly impressed with our guys on that exchange.”Carson Hocevar, however, downplayed the incident with Michael McDowell in a media interview, saying it &quot;didn't seem that big of a deal&quot; to him.