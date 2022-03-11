"Just moving some things around the car" - Tyler Reddick details team's solutions to his leg-numbness problem

Richard Childress Racing team driver Tyler Reddick has been struggling with leg-numbness problems in the last two Cup Series races. Heading to Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500, Reddick spoke about how his team is figuring out some solutions to keep his legs from going numb during the race.

Speaking to the media about his numb leg solution for the fourth Cup Series race, Reddick said:

“Make some mistakes and then I think, I need to be sitting in this car. So, we got back home, came back from Vegas. We’re able to send a car and adjust some things, and point out some areas where I think I just had my body in a bad posture. I’m not really allowing the weight of my body in the city to be distributed the way it should. So, nothing like the extent of having to change, insert, do that sort of thing, just moving some things around in the car seems to be better. But obviously the reason this has been an issue is pretty challenging to understand."

The No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has made some adjustments in Las Vegas and finished 7th, his best finish of the 2022 season so far. Further, in a conversation with the media, Reddick went on to say:

“Thought it would be good to go to Vegas and obviously I was looking in the wrong place. We had some help this week. We’re able to make some adjustments and continue to learn more and more about it. I just thought it was in a really good place, that old car for such a long time and didn’t realize how easy or how bad it could end up missing. It is the comfort side of things. So just unfortunately, going through that process right now, we made it a lot better.”

Tyler Reddick complains of leg numbness at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Two-time Xfinity Series winner Tyler Reddick recently complained of numbness in both his legs on Sunday. Despite the trouble, he showed great control over his No. 8 Camaro and finished in the top-10 for the first time this season. Speaking about his repeated leg numbness at Pennzoil 400, Reddick said:

“I thought that we had fixed it, but unfortunately in our race it actually got worse. I had numbness in both of my legs. I didn’t know where the gas pedal was, and I could not feel a break at all. So, I actually made it worse, which is not good, but I don’t know.”

Tyler Reddick will look to win his first race of the 2022 season next weekend at the Ruoff Mortgage 500. He is a prime candidate to win his first Cup Series championship in 2022, as he has contested multiple wins and finished second on three occasions since 2022.

