“Just proud to be a winner in Cup Series”: Throwback to Bubba Wallace’s first ever win at Talladega 2021 in a rain-hit race

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace got his first major NASCAR Cup Series career breakthrough in the fall race at Talladega Superspeedway two years ago. Staying out of trouble and an opportune rain shower helped Wallace become only the second black driver to reach the victory lane in the highest category of NASCAR. Wendell Scott was the first one, winning it back in 1963.

Back in 2021, Bubba Wallace had switched teams. He was driving the #23 Toyota fielded by 23XI Racing, a new joint venture by co-owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Although the team had an inconsistent start to their campaign, Wallace ended the season on a high.

He had not qualified for the playoffs but had shown front-running pace at Superspeedways. Coming off a second-place finish at the regular season finale at Daytona, he continued his hot streak into Talladega.

Starting 19th on the grid, Bubba Wallace made steady progress and barely managed to avoid a big wreck initiated by Alex Bowman, which caught out multiple drivers. He went on to lead the race at the end of the second stage. This came after an incident caused by Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher brought out the fifth caution of the day.

As the cars circled the 2.66-mile track at Talladega behind the safety car, it started showering. This forced the officials to bring the cars to pit road with Wallace in the lead on Lap 118 of the scheduled 180 laps. With continued showers preventing any dry-running, Wallace's prayers had been answered as NASCAR declared the race official announcing the #23 driver as the winner.

Expand Tweet

Emotions ran high as Wallace choked on his words in the victory lane interview.

"I never think about those things, and when you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of emotions, a lot of joy to my family, fans, friends... Just proud to be a winner in the Cup Series," he said.

A year later Bubba Wallace reached the checkered flag at Kansas to claim his second Cup Series victory. With NASCAR returning to Talladega this weekend, a third career victory for Wallace would put him in the Round of 8 playoffs.

23XI Racing president backs Bubba Wallace after missing out on a victory

Bubba Wallace qualified on the pole last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and led a race-high 111 laps. Although Kyle Larson appeared to be the quicker driver in the final laps, Wallace managed to outduel Larson on a restart. But he lost out to his fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron.

The 29-year-old driver was harsh on himself for losing the race as he said he "choked" on the final restart. However, 23XI Racing president Steve Laulette backed his driver for his strong outing.

"I guarantee you @BubbaWallace did not let anyone @23XIRacing down after a strong start to the #NASCARPlayoffs Round of 12. Pole, 111 laps led, stages points, 3rd place finish! Nice to be disappointed with that as the type of driver and team we have," he said in an interview on X(formerly Twitter)

Heading to Talladega Superspeedway, Wallace is the first driver below the cut-off line two points behind Kyle Larson.