“Just same s***”: Chase Elliott gives ruthlessly honest review of the 2023 NASCAR season so far

With only six more races to go in the regular season, Chase Elliott's chances of securing a spot in the 2023 playoffs are slipping away. For the first time in five years, he has failed to achieve a good performance in New Hampshire finishing outside the top 10.

Chase Elliott made an appearance in the NASCAR Race Hub’s Radioactive, where he didn't sugarcoat his frustration over the team radio.

“I don’t feel like it’s any better, just same s***.” Elliott said to his crew chief Alan Gustafson.

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for Chase Elliott this season. First, he got injured in a snowboarding accident and had to miss six races in a row.

Then after his return, Hendrick Motorsport was penalized for modifying their hooded louvers. He was banned for one race for intentionally wrecking into Denny Hamlin in Charlotte.

The chances of Elliott securing a playoff spot are looking very slim at the moment unless he pulls out a fantastic result in the upcoming weeks.

Chase Elliott hopes to win his debut Xfinity Race

Chase Elliot is set to make his first Xfinity appearance at the Pocono Raceway this weekend. He will drive the No.17 Chevrolet Camaro this Sunday for Hendrick Motorsports.

"It is special to the Hendrick family. Driving for them and knowing how much it means to them to have that car on track would be great, I know they have been super close and probably should have a couple by now. Hopefully, we can start racking ‘em up for them." Elliott said in a statement released by Hendrick Motorsport.

This is the third time car.17 has entered an Xfinity race this season. William Byron took second place in COTA, Kyle Laron took pole position, won both stages, and secured the third car in car no.17 in June.

So, winning an Xfinity race or at least a top-three finish with the team will be on Elliott's mind. Hendrick Motorsport has 26 wins and one championship in the Xfinity series.