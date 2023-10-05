“Just thought that was the coolest thing ever”: Chase Elliott shares being star-struck after meeting 2023 Daytona top-10 finisher

In a recent interview with The Athletic, former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott candidly shared his star-struck moment upon meeting the legendary Travis Pastrana, a name synonymous with daredevil feats in the world of motorsports.

Elliott, currently navigating a challenging 2023 season, has faced a series of misfortunes, with this year marking the first time he failed to secure a playoff spot in his career.

Amidst this professional turmoil, the Hendrick Motorsports driver reflected on a question that delved into his own personal fan moments.

When asked about the individual who would leave him awestruck, Chase Elliott initially contemplated before settling on a resounding choice: Travis Pastrana.

Pastrana's foray into NASCAR Cup Series in February of this year at Daytona was nothing short of a spectacular debut. The 39-year-old X-Games champion secured an impressive 11th place finish and led for two laps in the process.

Chase Elliott's admiration for Pastrana harks back to his formative years. As a young enthusiast, Elliott was captivated by the audacity and innovation that defined Pastrana's approach to freestyle motocross.

He recounted their first encounter, back when the young Elliott, a motorcycle enthusiast, met his idol. He revealed:

"I remember meeting Travis Pastrana when I was a kid. He had come up to run Tony (Stewart’s) Prelude to the Dream at Eldora and Dad (Bill Elliott) was running."

Reflecting on that moment, Elliott expressed:

"Just thought that was the coolest thing ever."

Meeting Travis Pastrana was a "mind-blowing" experience for Chase Elliott

The Hendrick Motorsports driver went on to elaborate on the profound impact Pastrana had on him. Elliott recounted:

"At the time, (Pastrana) was reinventing freestyle motocross, and I had such admiration for the guts it took for him to go and do these things no one had ever done before."

Chase Elliott even revealed that he still cherishes a hat signed by Pastrana from that night. He said:

"We’re accustomed to seeing it now, but at the time, it was just mind-blowing to me. I still have the hat he signed for me that night, which is cool."

Chase Elliott acknowledged the evolution of his perspective over the years. He spoke of his gratitude towards fans who express excitement upon meeting him, even as he sometimes struggles to fathom the source of their admiration. He stated:

"I’m certainly grateful for the fans as well, but your perspective on some of that stuff changes."