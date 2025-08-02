  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “Just wait till you see”: Bubba Wallace announces a new mentality shift after getting locked in the 2025 playoffs

“Just wait till you see”: Bubba Wallace announces a new mentality shift after getting locked in the 2025 playoffs

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:09 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, 2025. Image: Imagn

Bubba Wallace is ready to shift gears and work on exposing weak areas after clinching his playoff spot. Wallace won the 2025 Brickyard 400, which gave him his first crown jewel win and also ended a 100‑race drought. Now locked in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with four races left in the regular season, the 31-year-old will race with clear focus and test out bold strategies.

Ad

During a press conference ahead of the Cup race at Iowa Speedway this Sunday (August 3), Wallace laid out his plans for the next four weeks.

"Just exposing our weaknesses, figure out the areas we need to improve on. ... You just race differently from the start of the race to the end. ... I told my team, right before we started our meeting, I said, 'Man, y'all say fatherhood looks good on me. Just wait till you see how Bubba locked in the playoffs looks good on me,'" Bubba Wallace said.
Ad
Trending
"It's gonna be fun. I literally don't give a damn," he added.

According to Always Race Day, he also joked about trying some "weird stuff" now that the pressure is off.

Ad

Wallace is the 13th driver to clinch a playoffs spot with a win. He held off defending champion Kyle Larson in two overtime restarts to secure the win and his spot in the postseason. This season marks Wallace's second entry to the playoffs. He earned his first berth in the 16‑driver postseason field by finishing 12th at Daytona International Speedway in August of 2023.

Alex Bowman and Wallace's 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick sit above the points line. Meanwhile, RFK Racing's Chris Buescher holds the final points spot and Ryan Preece trails close behind outside the top 16.

Ad

"Racing stuff is kind of secondary now" - Bubba Wallace's mental shift after fatherhood

Bubba Wallace, who welcomed his first child last September, made it clear that fatherhood has changed him. He celebrated his Indy win and kissed the bricks with his wife Amanda and 10-month-old son Becks.

At Indianapolis, Wallace also said he counts blessings and gives racing the second priority after family.

Ad
"A guy with a beautiful wife, a beautiful son, and just fortunate enough to be driving race cars. Putting family first, that’s all that matters. Makes things easier. It gives you something to kind of focus onto. The racing stuff is kind of secondary now, and you have to go through a mental shift to say that, especially for me," Bubba Wallace said (via Speedway Digest).

The qualifying for the 23rd NASCAR Cup race of the season at Iowa Speedway is scheduled to start at 1:40 pm CT Saturday. The 0.875-mile rectangular oval will host the race on Sunday, 2:47 pm CT.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications