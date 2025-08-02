“Just wait till you see”: Bubba Wallace announces a new mentality shift after getting locked in the 2025 playoffs

Bubba Wallace is ready to shift gears and work on exposing weak areas after clinching his playoff spot. Wallace won the 2025 Brickyard 400, which gave him his first crown jewel win and also ended a 100‑race drought. Now locked in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with four races left in the regular season, the 31-year-old will race with clear focus and test out bold strategies.During a press conference ahead of the Cup race at Iowa Speedway this Sunday (August 3), Wallace laid out his plans for the next four weeks.&quot;Just exposing our weaknesses, figure out the areas we need to improve on. ... You just race differently from the start of the race to the end. ... I told my team, right before we started our meeting, I said, 'Man, y'all say fatherhood looks good on me. Just wait till you see how Bubba locked in the playoffs looks good on me,'&quot; Bubba Wallace said.&quot;It's gonna be fun. I literally don't give a damn,&quot; he added.According to Always Race Day, he also joked about trying some &quot;weird stuff&quot; now that the pressure is off.Wallace is the 13th driver to clinch a playoffs spot with a win. He held off defending champion Kyle Larson in two overtime restarts to secure the win and his spot in the postseason. This season marks Wallace's second entry to the playoffs. He earned his first berth in the 16‑driver postseason field by finishing 12th at Daytona International Speedway in August of 2023.Alex Bowman and Wallace's 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick sit above the points line. Meanwhile, RFK Racing's Chris Buescher holds the final points spot and Ryan Preece trails close behind outside the top 16.&quot;Racing stuff is kind of secondary now&quot; - Bubba Wallace's mental shift after fatherhoodBubba Wallace, who welcomed his first child last September, made it clear that fatherhood has changed him. He celebrated his Indy win and kissed the bricks with his wife Amanda and 10-month-old son Becks.At Indianapolis, Wallace also said he counts blessings and gives racing the second priority after family.&quot;A guy with a beautiful wife, a beautiful son, and just fortunate enough to be driving race cars. Putting family first, that’s all that matters. Makes things easier. It gives you something to kind of focus onto. The racing stuff is kind of secondary now, and you have to go through a mental shift to say that, especially for me,&quot; Bubba Wallace said (via Speedway Digest).The qualifying for the 23rd NASCAR Cup race of the season at Iowa Speedway is scheduled to start at 1:40 pm CT Saturday. The 0.875-mile rectangular oval will host the race on Sunday, 2:47 pm CT.