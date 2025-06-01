Justin Allgaier claims dominant win at Nashville after Charlotte setback

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier delivered a flawless performance at Nashville Superspeedway, capturing his third victory of the season and ending a seven-race winless streak. The triumph came on the heels of a tough result at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where a strategic call to stay out rather than pit late in the race cost him a potential win, ultimately leaving him to settle for a P4 finish.

Allgaier started the Tennessee Lottery 250 from the second row with Haas Factory Team's Sam Meyer. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM driver maintained his track position among the front runners and swept all stages of the race, before an emotional drive down victory lane with his daughters next to him.

Following his victory, the first thing Allgaier was heard saying on the team radio was how he had 'failed' everyone for his mistakes at Charlotte.

"I failed you all last week, I needed to redeem myself this week."

In a post-race interview on the track, the #7 driver reflected on racing his JR Motorsports teammate and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch, and further dedicated his win to the #7 team's pit crew for his disappointing call to stay out at Charlotte, and their amazing job with his Chevy.

"Racing was a lot of fun with Connor there, and I knew whoever got out front was going to be the winner," Allgaier told CW Sports.

"These guys right here," Allgaier said. "They deserve this more than anything. I screwed them over last week for making a pit call with a car that was equally on rails," he added.

After his dominant run at Nashville Superspeedway, Justin Allgaier became the first driver to have racked up over 75 stage wins in the NASCAR National Series.

As things currently stand, Allgaier looks comfortable defending his championship this season, with three wins already under his belt. He is ranked P1 in the driver standings with nearly a 100-point lead over Austin Hill.

Justin Allgaier comes clean on his colossal blunder that cost Dale Jr.'s JRM a potential win

NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier was running an equally dominating race at Charlotte Motor Speedway last Saturday when, in the final stages of the race, he opted out of going to pit road for a tire change.

This decision gave his competitors an advantage over the 28-time Xfinity Series race winner. As the race ended, a disappointed Allgaier took the blame for his mistake in an interview. (via PRN on X)

"Just disappointed," Allgaier told Alan Cavanna. "All those cautions, let those guys catch up on fresh tires. This one's on my shoulders ... Memorial Day weekend means a lot, wanted to win today. Probably should've won had we just pitted with the field. Disappointed."

Justin Allgaier's teammate, Connor Zilisch, finished ahead of him in P2. Meanwhile, two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron secured the win in the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

