Justin Allgaier comes clean on his colossal blunder that cost Dale Jr.'s JRM a potential Charlotte win

Justin Allgaier admitted to feeling 'disappointed' after his late-race strategy call cost a potential win for Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series driver took full responsibility for the day's turn of events, suggesting that the team 'probably should've won' if they'd followed the same strategy as the rest of the field.

During Saturday's BetMGM 300, Cup Series driver William Byron piloted the No.17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy to sweep both stages and was poised to earn the checkered flag. However, he received a pit road speeding penalty during the end of Stage 2 that sent him to the back of the field and into the middle of traffic. As he struggled to make his way forward, multiple late-race cautions cleared the way to an eventual fight for the lead with JRM's Allgaier.

Allgaier, meanwhile, chose to stay out when most of the field pitted for fresh rubber with 20 laps to go. The move had dire consequences, as Byron passed him for the lead during an overtime restart, while he slipped back to a fourth-place finish.

Speaking to the media post-race, Allgaier acknowledged his mistake and said (via PRNlive),

"Justin Allgaier: "Just disappointed," he tells @AlanCavanna. "All those cautions, let those guys catch up on fresh tires. This one's on my shoulders ... Memorial Day weekend means a lot, wanted to win today. Probably should've won had we just pitted with the field. Disappointed."

Another driver from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s roster, Connor Zilisch, proved to be a saving grace from the whole debacle, as he salvaged the day for JRM with a strong runner-up finish. The 18-year-old prodigy is also set to make his second Cup Series start in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on Amazon Prime video at 6 PM ET.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls on fans to support Connor Zilisch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called upon his fans to lend their support to Connor Zilisch during JRM Fan Day on May 22. The annual event allows the team's supporters to engage with their staple of drivers and key executives through autograph sessions and live broadcasts of Dirty Mo Media.

In an X post ahead of the event, Earnhardt urged fans to help Zilisch get through a 'long day.'

"Everyone, young racer @ConnorZilisch has a really really long day today with autograph sessions and such. He was telling me all about it yesterday. If you see him today, tell him "hang in there kid". He's gonna need the support to see it through. 😅," Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

Zilisch has become the youngest driver ever to compete in the Memorial Day race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He pilots Trackhouse Racing's No.87 Chevy for the grueling 600-miler. Speaking to Fox Sports, the North Carolina native revealed his expectations for the event.

"It’s going to be tough. I don't expect to go and run well, ... but if I'm going to run in the Cup Series one day, I’ve got to be able to run those races. And there's no better way to get experience than trial by fire," he said.

Zilisch has qualified 33rd for Sunday's race at Queen City. In his Cup Series debut at COTA, he finished 37th after a mid-race crash took him out of contention. Notably, Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the commentary booth for the 400-lap event.

