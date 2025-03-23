Justin Allgaier comes clean on his feelings of shattering Kyle Larson’s shot at history and pocketing a 6-figure paycheck afterward

Kyle Larson was all set to win for the second time at Homestead-Miami in less than 24 hours. But Larson’s dreams faded away when that last caution came out, erasing his nearly 15-second lead. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier had the last laugh and took home the title along with a $100,000 Dash for Cash bonus, with the former Cup Series champion finishing less than a second behind.

It was Allgaier’s second consecutive victory of 2025. However, the 38-year-old's win took away from Larson the opportunity to ace a rare triple bid. The Elk Grove native was tabbed to drive three races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Larson kicked off the weekend by winning Friday’s Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile oval intermediate speedway but fell short of replicating it the next day. Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier was “bummed” for taking it away from the Cup Series regular.

“I was actually bummed to see the caution come out and it worked in our favor,” Justin Allgaier said during a post-race interview with reporter Kim Coon (1:00 onwards). “I'm bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he's going to have a great shot at it tomorrow, but we're in the right place at the right time. I'm really proud of this race team.”

Kyle Larson finished fourth behind Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing. Next up for him is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 scheduled for Sunday, March 23.

The 267-lap Cup Series event will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Larson qualified 14th for the race and is expected to start on Row 7 alongside Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs.

Can Justin Allgaier replicate Christopher Bell’s three-peat on the Xfinity level?

Christopher Bell won three races in a row this year, starting with Atlanta Motor Speedway, and ending at Phoenix Raceway. By doing so, he became the first driver in the modern era to pull off the feat.

And now, Justin Allgaier has the chance to do it as well, albeit in the Xfinity Series. Last year, Austin Hill recorded a three-peat at Daytona by winning the season-opening event for the third straight year. But winning three consecutive races in the same year is going to be a first.

But Allgaier hasn’t addressed this yet. Next up for the Springfield, Illinois native is the Marine Corps 250, scheduled for March 29 at Martinsville Speedway.

Justin Allgaier has previously made nine starts at Martinsville, winning once during the 2023 Xfinity campaign. Besides that, he owns five top-fives and a pair of top-10s at the half-mile racetrack. Fans can watch him in action from 5 pm ET onwards only on CW. They can listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as well.

