Justin Allgaier comments on his Xfinity championship battle with Connor Zilisch

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 06, 2025 19:27 GMT
Connor Zilisch (left) and Justin Allgaier (right). Source: IMAGN
Connor Zilisch (left) and Justin Allgaier (right). Source: IMAGN

Justin Allgaier has shared his thoughts on his fierce Xfinity Series regular-season championship battle with his teammate, Connor Zilisch. The reigning Xfinity champions believes that it was Zilisch who had the burden or responsibility of being in the points lead. He also said that as long as it’s a JR Motorsports driver, it’s a win.

Allgaier claimed that his primary concern is to put himself and the team in the best possible situation by doing whatever he can, but he does not wish ill intent on Zilisch. In his opinion, it is a team win so long as a JR Motorsports driver wins the regular season championship.

During a pre-race press conference, Justin Allgaier said (via Frontstretch, 9:40 onwards):

"No, I mean, it's definitely Connor's to lose... Yeah, he has the onus. I think for me, right, like, my job is to go out and put ourselves in the best position possible, right? Do everything we can. But I'm not going to wish ill intent on anything for him. As long as a JR Motorsports driver gets the regular season championship, we've won, right? I remember last year at Bristol. I mean, we had it in the bag, and it didn't go our way, and we lost it, right? I've lived that moment on both sides, right? We won it in Vegas a couple years ago, and we've lost it at Bristol last year, right?"
He further added:

"I lost it last year, won a championship. I won it in Vegas, didn't even make the final four. So I don't know, for me, the trophy is awesome. Like, I would love to win the trophy again, right? It is a big accolade."
Justin Allgaier is in a tight and intense battle to win the 2025 regular-season title with rookie sensation Connor Zilisch. The 39-year-old defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion knows the importance of this competition, and his JR Motorsports teammate challenges him to perform at a high level, week after week.

Although Allgaier is 20 points behind Zilisch ahead of the regular-season finale at the World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), he is determined to win the race as well as bridge the points-gap to take the regular season championship.

Justin Allgaier on having WWT Raceway back on the NASCAR schedule

Justin Allgaier expressed how special it was for him to have World Wide Technology Raceway (WWT Raceway) back on the NASCAR schedule, revealing he had been eagerly wanting the track’s return for a long time. Being an Illinois native, the track is just 80 miles from his home, making it a meaningful homecoming for the reigning Xfinity Series champion.

Allgaier reminisced about his early racing days at Gateway, his last race there being in 2010 when he raced for Team Penske, and shared that the proximity and history made this race particularly special for him.

"I have been begging to get this racetrack back on the schedule for a long time now. And so the fact that we finally got it done, it's really special," he said via Youtube/Cup Scene.
"It's 80 miles from my doorstep to here. We literally just driving here earlier was 80 miles and you know it's so close. I remember coming down here so often um whether it be racing or coming down to watch my Cardinals play, right... this racetrack has meant a lot to me," he added.

Reflecting on the return after a 15-year absence, Justin Allgaier shared that he frequently used to visit the track, either racing or watching sports nearby, like Cardinals games.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
