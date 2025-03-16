Justin Allgaier doesn’t hold back his feelings after season’s first breakthrough for $300M boss Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier clinched his first win of the 2025 season in dominant fashion at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 38-year-old controlled the race before taking the checkered flag in P1. Following his early-season triumph, Allgaier shared his candid thoughts on the victory.

Allgaier started the race in P6 after a strong qualifying run. The Xfinity Series title-winning driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports boasts one of the best track records at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series. Leaning on that experience, he worked his way through the field to claim victory in Stage 1.

After a fierce battle with Aric Almirola, Allgaier finished Stage 2 in P2 before ultimately overtaking the stage winner to secure his first victory of the season. Following the triumph, Allgaier let his thoughts flow via JRM's official press release.

"Aric and I were going at it, and hats off to him for a heck of a race,” Allgaier said post-race. “I am so proud of everyone on this JARRETT Camaro. It’s the first time we’ve been in Victory Lane with JARRETT and Mike Jarrett is here. It feels amazing. I am so proud of this team.” Justin Allgaier said

Justin Allgaier pilots the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is worth $300M worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth). Since making his NASCAR debut, he has amassed 25 career victories—all in the Xfinity Series. The 38-year-old Illinois native has also made over 80 Cup Series starts, with his lone top-ten finish coming in the 2015 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After winning his first race of the season and securing a spot in the playoffs, Dale Jr.'s driver can now afford to spare time for training and strategizing how he would defend his title this season.

"Ended my day for my team": Justin Allgaier's race-winning teammate reflects on rookie mistake at Las Vegas

Justin Allgaier's JRM teammate Connor Zilisch is making waves in his first full-time Xfinity Series season, piloting the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. In just seven starts, he has already secured two victories, with his recent win at COTA boosting his confidence and establishing him as a formidable competitor.

However, a small mistake may have cost Zilisch a podium finish in Las Vegas. On the final stage, he exceeded the pit road speed limit, resulting in a pass-through penalty. After the race, Zilisch reflected on his mistake and overall effort.

"We had such a good car and we fire off so good and we started to get a little bit tight But yeah, just ended my day for myself and my team," he told Bob Pockrass

On being asked if the #88 driver had trouble reading the speed line, on account of his inexperience at the track, Justin Allgaier's teammate added

"I thought I was under, I meant I must have just been looking at the wrong line or something because I did think I was under but yeah, I'll go back and look at it and see what I did wrong,"

Despite being one of the fastest cars on track, Zilisch secured a top-ten finish, crossing the start-finish line on P9.

