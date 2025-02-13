Justin Allgaier gets real about his Daytona 500 “disappointment” as Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson hold his fate in the balance

Justin Allgaier missed his first chance to qualify on the 40-car starting grid for the 2025 Daytona 500. The 2024 Xfinity Series champion expressed his disappointment in missing out on the grid for the first attempt made by JR Motorsports in a Cup Series race.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass after the Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, Allgaier explained how he would have liked to make it onto the starting grid for the Great American Race.

"I don't know, I mean, I think tonight was disappointment in qualifying, just being less than a tenth off of what we needed to be to be able to qualify our way in... The great thing and the bad part about this qualifying in Daytona; you never know what to expect. I ran that lap back through a 1000 times in my head and I am not really sure what I could do any different but I am proud of this effort by the team, everybody that's a part of it."

His chances to make the top 40 spots now hinge on Truex Jr.'s and Jimmie Johnson's performance in the qualifying duels. In light of the same, Allgaier added:

"Putting this car together and to be here, it's been a great experience. But tomorrow's gonna be a little more work than I wanted for it. I think that it just makes life a lot easier if you just qualify in, and we're the first one out. So, I don't know if that's good or bad, if Jimmie or Martin race their way in then obviously that puts a leg up where we get that qualifying time back. But I would have loved to have been in tonight.”

Justin Allgaier will now attempt to make the dream start for JR Motorsports in their first Cup Series race during the qualifying duels.

Justin Allgaier will attempt to fulfill Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM dream

One of the most popular drivers in NASCAR history, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to compete in his first Cup Series race as co-owner of JR Motorsports. Defending Xfinity Series Champion Justin Allgaier is expected to drive the #40 Chevrolet entry for JRM in the Great American race.

However, despite recording the 33rd fastest lap in qualifying, Allgaier fell short of locking in a spot as one of the four non-chartered entries. This allowed Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson to claim their positions instead.

In January, Jr. called his team's entry into the Cup Series with Justin Allgaier a 'dream come true', and said (as quoted by NBC Sports):

“I don’t know what’s realistic because there will be some other obligations, but I’m approaching this like it’s a one and only opportunity, a dream come true," he added.

Dale Earnhard Jr. will hope that Allgaier secures a spot for the 67th running of the Daytona 500, which will be held on Sunday, February 16.

