Justin Allgaier hopes to ride the strong ‘momentum’ on his way to a three-peat at Martinsville

Ahead of the US Marine Corps 250 race at Martinsville Speedway, Justin Allgaier opened up on his thoughts to carry the winning momentum for a chance to secure a third consecutive victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The JR Motorsports driver will wheel in his No. 7 Chevrolet at the Virginia track where he has an average finish of 7.4 since 2020, including one win.

Allgaier, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, headlined the last two weekends by securing two consecutive triumphs at Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the aim of achieving a historic three-peat in NASCAR's second-tier division, the 38-year-old has shown high optimism about making it a reality.

In a recent media interaction, Allgaier expressed his thoughts on a track he has had impressive results as he said (via Jayski):

"Martinsville has been a really strong track for us since it came back on the schedule (in 2020). I’ve always enjoyed racing there and I know that (crew chief) Jim (Pohlman) and all the guys on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team will give me a great car when we unload for practice. We’ve had a lot of momentum on our side here lately, and hopefully we can keep that going this weekend."

While Justin Allgaier celebrated his 27th career Xfinity win at Homestead-Miami, it came at the cost of Kyle Larson's triple-header sweep attempt. The Hendrick Motorsports star won the Miami Truck race and dominated the Xfinity race leading the most laps.

Justin Allgaier "bummed" for Kyle Larson's failed historic attempt at Homestead-Miami

Soon after bringing home back-to-back triumphs for Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier reflected on how he took advantage of the late-race caution and snatched away Kyle Larson's triple sweep attempt.

In a post-race conversation, Allgaier said (1:12 onwards):

"I was actually bummed to see the caution come out and it worked in our favor. I'm bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he's going to have a great shot at it tomorrow, but we're in the right place at the right time. I'm really proud of this race team."

Meanwhile, the HMS star continued his Truck and Xfinity race momentum straight to the Straight Talk Wireless 400 race at Homestead-Miami the same weekend (March 21-23) and clinched his maiden Cup win of the 2025 NASCAR season.

On the other hand, Justin Allgaier, who is set to start the Martinsville race at P6, would look for his third consecutive Xfinity win this season at the 0.5-mile asphalt track in Virginia.

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season's seventh race in action at 5:00 pm ET.

