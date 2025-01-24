Justin Allgaier jokingly downplays Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil’s potential with a one-word response

Justin Allgaier, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, recently gave fans a glimpse into the camaraderie at JR Motorsports, through a playful texting video shared on the team's official X account. In the video, Allgaier humorously referred to his teammates, Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil, as "rookies."

Adding to the lighthearted tone, his 2024 Xfinity championship trophy sat on the desk as the camera panned away after he sent the text. The video was captioned:

“Nothing wrong with a little friendly banter.”

Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil are set to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year as part of JR Motorsports. A recent announcement from the team highlighted their ongoing partnership with Jarrett, a leading logistics provider, as a primary sponsor for six races. Jarrett will support the Nos. 1, 7, and 88 Chevrolets driven by Allgaier, Zilisch, and Kvapil.

Allgaier expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, via autoracing1.com:

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Jarrett over the last couple of years, and I know that Connor, Carson, and I will do all we can to get them in Victory Lane in 2025.”

In addition to defending his Xfinity Series title, Allgaier will also make JR Motorsports’ debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This is going to be special for sure”- Justin Allgaier on racing in the Daytona 500

JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., has entered Justin Allgaier into the Daytona 500, the season-opening known as The Great American Race.

Grammy-winning artist Chris Stapleton and Traveller Whiskey have backed this partnership. Stapleton played a direct role in the design of the No. 7 Chevrolet, bringing together retro aesthetics with the JR Motorsports and Traveller Whiskey brands.

Justin Allgaier, who previously competed in the Daytona 500 in 2014 and 2015, called the opportunity an “incredible honor.” Speaking about the race, he said, via apnews.com:

“Entering into the Daytona 500 has been a goal of this company for a long time, and I know that we are going to have everything we need to go out and contend for the win.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that Stapleton’s involvement came as a result of a connection through Rick Hendrick, who provides engines for JR Motorsports. Earnhardt Jr. said:

“Rick presented the opportunity to connect with Chris and his team. They were interested in marketing in our sport, and Rick knew that I was wanting to fulfill this opportunity.”

Stapleton also expressed his excitement, talking about how this was a historic collaboration. He said:

“I wanted to build a thing — I wanted to see the car and I want to see it run. And that, for me, would be the victory.”

JR Motorsports’ entry does not hold a charter, so Justin Allgaier will need to secure a spot based on qualifying speed or the results of preliminary races.

