Justin Allgaier lets his feelings flow after upsetting Kyle Larson’s tripleheader bid: “The best car doesn’t always win”

Justin Allgaier made headlines after driving through the victory lane for the second time in a row this 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season. The JR Motorsports driver won the Hard Rock Bet 300 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway a week after his maiden win of the season in Las Vegas.

While the reigning Xfinity Series champion Allgaier secured his 27th career Xfinity win, his triumph came when Kyle Larson had declared his intention to sweep the tripleheader weekend in Miami. As a result, he derailed the Hendrick Motorsports star's aim of a historic sweep.

In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Allgaier reflected on his second win of the season and said:

"Today is a great example of the best car doesn't always win, but you have to be present in the moment. And this team, just the effort we've put into, come here and be better. I don't know that I've ever even finished in the top 10 here, let alone on the top five or for sure not winning. And this team, you know, they pump you up when you need pumped up. They cool you down whenever you need to be a little bit calmer."

Furthermore, Allgaier highlighted the moment when the No. 7 Chevrolet driver capitalized on the late restart and battled Austin Hill until the checkered flag.

"I knew coming up to the restart zone, I was going to have to be 100% on my A game and, you know, be in all the right spots and do all the right things. And I saw the 41 [Sam Mayer] get in the back of the 17 [Kyle Larson] and I kind of knew that was my shot," Justin Allgaier said.

Starting the weekend with a win at Friday's Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile asphalt, Larson dominated the Xfinity race by leading the most laps. However, a late race caution and a restart stumble put an end to the No. 17 driver's bid to continue his momentum until the Cup Series race.

Justin Allgaier "bummed" about snatching away Kyle Larson's historic attempt at Miami

In a post-race conversation, Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JRM driver Justin Allgaier acknowledged Cup Series regular Kyle Larson's attempt for back-to-back wins at Miami. He acknowledged that he was able to take advantage of the late caution which became the turning point on Saturday in a race dominated by Larson.

"I was actually bummed to see the caution come out and it worked in our favor," Justin Allgaier said. "I'm bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he's going to have a great shot at it tomorrow, but we're in the right place at the right time. I'm really proud of this race team."

Nevertheless, Kyle Larson will look for his maiden Cup Series win and build on the Truck win momentum at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

