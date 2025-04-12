Justin Allgaier makes feelings known as he heads to Bristol with an exclusive honor

Justin Allgaier’s name is trending ahead of the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The JR Motorsports driver is leading the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings and is coming to Bristol carrying more than just race-day momentum.

The SciAps 300 will take place at the high-banked, 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway, where Allgaier is the only driver entering Saturday’s (April 12) race with multiple wins at Bristol. His two wins at the track are backed by an impressive record of leading 60 or more laps in each of the last eight races held there.

Sept 15, 2023: Justin Allgaier (7) celebrates after winning the race at Bristol Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

In five of the last six Bristol events, he’s led the most laps. Allgaier told Speedway Digest:

“Bristol has always been one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. There’s just something about this place that has suited my driving style.”

“It’s definitely a special feeling whenever we get to race here, and I can’t wait to get to the track this weekend and see what we can do with our Jarrett Chevrolet. We’ve had extremely strong cars here in the past, and I know that will be the case again come Saturday,” he added.

Justin Allgaier has won half of the last 16 stages run at Bristol, eight in total. The No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will be a car to watch again on Saturday. Allgaier is currently 71 points ahead of second-place Sam Mayer in the standings.

All eyes now turn to Saturday’s Dash 4 Cash battle, where Justin Allgaier will look to add to his record-setting haul. The SciAps 300 marks the third Dash 4 Cash event of the year. Allgaier, along with Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, and Brennan Poole, is eligible for the $100,000 prize awarded to the highest finisher among them.

Illinois gives Justin Allgaier a day of his own

Justin Allgaier also received a different kind of recognition that shows just how far his impact has reached. Illinois, where Allgaier was born and raised, has officially declared November 9, 2025, “Justin Allgaier Day.” The announcement followed his Xfinity Series championship win last season.

After his dramatic comeback at Phoenix last season, where he came from two laps down to win the race and the title, this honor is a full-circle moment in his career. Allgaier joined JR Motorsports in 2016 after a conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr. the previous year.

Photos shared by the NASCAR Chicago Street Race page on X showed Justin Allgaier and his son celebrating at the Illinois State Capitol. Allgaier, dressed in a suit instead of his race gear, toured the Capitol, met with officials, and stood beneath the Rotunda to enjoy the view from the top.

After finishing third at Darlington, his fifth straight top-five result, he matched NASCAR legend Mark Martin’s record of nine consecutive top-10s at the track. Even with a pit road issue late in the race, Allgaier recovered. In 2025, he has two wins, six top-fives, and the most points in the field.

