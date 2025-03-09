Justin Allgaier makes a shocking revelation in the wake of Aric Almirola’s Phoenix controversy: “That same move has happened a 1000 times here”

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier recently shared his views on the last-lap contact between Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. According to him, this has happened several times in the past at the one-mile race track in Avondale, Arizona.

Ad

Following the last overtime restart, Bowman attempted to grab the lead while running three-wide. In the process, he got loose and veered to the top. That, Allgaier explained, is never a good spot to pack speed around the corners.

“I think Alex knew the position he was in on the outside; you don't want to be in that position,” said the reigning Xfinity Series champion. “Alex had to throttle up (and) Aric, I mean, he was in the position he was in.“

Ad

Trending

Every year, Phoenix Raceway serves as the home for two events, including the coveted championship in November. Staying the same, Justin Allgaier continued,

“That same move has happened a thousand times here whether it be for a win or a championship, whatever. So I think at this point everything is fair game. We're a full-contact sport; I don't know that there are any rules anymore. (0:38)”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With four laps to go, Allgaier was leading the pack while eyeing his first win of the season. However, a caution came out when SS-Green Light Racing’s Nick Leitz crashed while exiting turn four. That is also what wiped away Allgaier’s advantage.

Nevertheless, Allgaier finished fifth in the race and thus delivered his second top-five performance this year. His next race is scheduled for March 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans can watch it on CW from 4:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops his verdict on Justin Allgaier’s late race decision at Atlanta

About two weeks ago, Justin Allgaier ran the Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Late in the race, he made a decision that got the attention of two-time Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Ad

Allgaier took the lead from his teammate Austin Hill with less than five laps to go. But he chose to stay in his line instead of blocking a fast-charging Hill. As a result, Hill regained the lead en route to his third straight win at the track, and his fifth overall.

Reflecting on Allgaier’s strategy, Dale Jr. said in an episode of his podcast,

“He’s (Allgaier) pushed into the lead with a few laps to go, and chose to stay low in front of his teammate. I think everybody felt the obvious thing was to — here you’ve got Austin Hill passed. Like, pull up in front of him!”

Had Justin Allgaier put Hill in the dirty air, it might have translated into a win. Now, the Springfield, Illinois native will have to wait before logging his 26th career victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback