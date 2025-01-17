Justin Allgaier reveals he ‘didn’t expect’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Co. to make him the ‘one’ for the never-seen-before move

JR Motorsports co-owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently selected Justin Allgaier to represent the team in the Daytona 500 which will be held on February 16. Allgaier, coming off a dominant Xfinity Series season, expressed his astonishment at being chosen for the prestigious Cup Series race. JRM’s decision highlights their confidence in Allgaier’s talent and potential on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier pilots the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, competing full-time in the Xfinity Series. Since his debut in NASCAR, Allgaier has driven down victory lane 25 times, with all his victories coming in the Xfinity Series. The 38-year-old Illinois native has made over 80 Cup Series race starts; however, he only has one top-ten finish in the division, which came in the 2015 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team's championship-winning driver has previously competed in the Daytona 500 twice (2014, 2015), but his best finish remains P27. Speaking with FOX Sports NASCAR Journalist Bob Pockrass, the JRM driver shared his thoughts on the significant opportunity ahead.

"When we sat down in the office, and they started describing what the plan was and what they were going to do, I didn’t expect to be the one they asked to drive it," the JRM driver said.

"I felt like, because I had been there for so long, they were just telling me what they were going to do before they announced it." Justin Allgaier added.

In partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery, Justin Allgaier will pilot the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in the Daytona 500. While he has earned four top-five finishes in the Xfinity Series at the prestigious Daytona International Speedway, achieving similar or better results in the Cup Series will be challenging. However, if the #7 driver carries his momentum from his championship-winning season, he could emerge as a strong contender for the coveted crown jewel event.

Notably, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

"We can't go down": Justin Allgaier's team owner Dale Jr. reflects on Daytona 500 decision

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently weighed in on JR Motorsports' decision to field Justin Allgaier in the 2025 Daytona 500. Alongside his sister and JRM co-owner Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, Dale Jr. discussed the move on a recent Dale Jr. Download podcast episode.

"We're in a position where we can't go down, we're starting at the bottom. I personally hope that this is the start of more opportunities for us to compete at the Cup level. Should it be a situation where it's very challenging, it would only motivate us to continue to go back. When we don't entirely succeed at something, we retool and try again," said Dale Jr.

Dale Jr. then further expressed how despite so many changes, one thing in the Earnhardt family persists.

"And I love another thing that you've always said we race as life has changed. You know retiring from full-time cup racing and becoming a dad, and our own personal interests have changed. One thing that doesn't is we race"

Meanwhile, NASCAR action will return with the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. Catch the action live at 8:00 PM ET.

