Justin Allgaier rues the absence of veteran figures like Dale Earnhardt Sr., Mark Martin among others

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified Mar 30, 2025 05:51 GMT
Justin Allgaier, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Mark Martin
Inset- Dale Earnhardt Sr. (top), Mark Martin (bottom); NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier celebrates in victory lane after winning the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship (via Getty)

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier entered Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, hoping to deliver his third straight Xfinity win. However, things went south when fellow racer Austin Hill wrecked him following the first overtime restart. Needless to say, Allgaier wasn’t happy about it.

Ad

Back during the times of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Mark Martin, there was only a handful of aggressive drivers, but now, given how fast each car on the field is, everyone tends to go berserk on the track. That is what Justin Allgaier thinks.

That being said, can the reigning Xfinity Series champion coach younger drivers to drive better and, most importantly, more safely? He was asked the same by reporter Peter Stratta during a post-race interview (via Peter Stratta on X). To which the Springfield, Illinois native replied,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I'm not big enough to handle that part. Because honestly, I don't know... those guys were so great at diplomacy and respect. While you raced hard and raced each other hard, you knew what you were getting into.”(2:25)

Allgaier continued,

“I think the problem is, Dale Sr. was aggressive and made a lot of waves, but you had a guy or a couple of guys that were kind of the aggressors. Now it's just...the cars are strong enough that everybody is!”
Ad
Ad

Allgaier was able to salvage a top-3 finish. He sits at the top of the leaderboard with 293 points to his credit. Next up for him is the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. He has 19 previous starts at “The Lady in Black” that include three wins, five top-fives, and seven top-10s.

Allgaier has been strong at Darlington. Fans can watch him make his 20th Xfinity start at the track on Saturday, April 5. The 147-lap feature will be televised on CW with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

JR Motorsports lets slip Justin Allgaier’s winning tradition

Justin Allgaier has won 22 races with the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevy. He bagged his first Xfinity Series championship last year and is currently vying for his second.

Every time Allgaier wins a race, his elder daughter, Harper, rides shotgun in the winning car as it heads towards victory lane. Harper’s sister, Willow, can also ride along if she wants to.

Ad

JR Motorsports and Justin Allgaier dropped a joint post on Instagram earlier this month, showing the latter’s victory lane tradition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The caption read,

“Harper is going to have a great answer when her teacher asks "how was your weekend?"”

Justin Allgaier has been married to Ashley Allgaier since 2006. Ashley works as a brand influencer for Shop JA Merch, as per her Instagram profile. The family of four currently lives in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी