Justin Allgaier rues the absence of veteran figures like Dale Earnhardt Sr., Mark Martin among others

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier entered Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, hoping to deliver his third straight Xfinity win. However, things went south when fellow racer Austin Hill wrecked him following the first overtime restart. Needless to say, Allgaier wasn’t happy about it.

Back during the times of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Mark Martin, there was only a handful of aggressive drivers, but now, given how fast each car on the field is, everyone tends to go berserk on the track. That is what Justin Allgaier thinks.

That being said, can the reigning Xfinity Series champion coach younger drivers to drive better and, most importantly, more safely? He was asked the same by reporter Peter Stratta during a post-race interview (via Peter Stratta on X). To which the Springfield, Illinois native replied,

“I'm not big enough to handle that part. Because honestly, I don't know... those guys were so great at diplomacy and respect. While you raced hard and raced each other hard, you knew what you were getting into.”(2:25)

Allgaier continued,

“I think the problem is, Dale Sr. was aggressive and made a lot of waves, but you had a guy or a couple of guys that were kind of the aggressors. Now it's just...the cars are strong enough that everybody is!”

Allgaier was able to salvage a top-3 finish. He sits at the top of the leaderboard with 293 points to his credit. Next up for him is the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. He has 19 previous starts at “The Lady in Black” that include three wins, five top-fives, and seven top-10s.

Allgaier has been strong at Darlington. Fans can watch him make his 20th Xfinity start at the track on Saturday, April 5. The 147-lap feature will be televised on CW with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

JR Motorsports lets slip Justin Allgaier’s winning tradition

Justin Allgaier has won 22 races with the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevy. He bagged his first Xfinity Series championship last year and is currently vying for his second.

Every time Allgaier wins a race, his elder daughter, Harper, rides shotgun in the winning car as it heads towards victory lane. Harper’s sister, Willow, can also ride along if she wants to.

JR Motorsports and Justin Allgaier dropped a joint post on Instagram earlier this month, showing the latter’s victory lane tradition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The caption read,

“Harper is going to have a great answer when her teacher asks "how was your weekend?"”

Justin Allgaier has been married to Ashley Allgaier since 2006. Ashley works as a brand influencer for Shop JA Merch, as per her Instagram profile. The family of four currently lives in Mooresville, North Carolina.

