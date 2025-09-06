Justin Allgaier weighs in on prioritising the NASCAR regular season championship vs a victory at WWT Raceway

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier acknowledged the regular season title as a 'big accolade', but admitted that he'd rather focus on the impending playoffs and more so, winning at World Wide Technology Raceway. He explained how he doesn't want to get 'caught up' chasing the regular season championship and lose sight of the bigger picture.Allgaier is currently 20 points adrift of season leader and JR Motorsports teammate, Connor Zilisch. The 19-year-old has been on a roll recently, much like Allgaier's form at the start of the season.The No.7 Chevy driver began the season with six consecutive top-5 results, with three wins coming from his season so far. However, Zilisch has become the JRM ace of sorts and has launched a dominant bid to the regular season title, while Allgaier has struggled to match his consistency.In a press conference ahead of the Nu Way 200 at The Gateway, Allgaier broke down his mindset heading into the regular-season finale.&quot;The trophy is awesome, like I would love to win the trophy again right. It is a big accolade, but at the same time I think that sometimes you can get more caught up in winning that and forget the side of what what's starting next week right and we go to a lot of great race tracks for us in these playoffs,&quot; he said via X/Bob Pockrass&quot;So I haven't spent a lot of time worrying about it this week because I know that unless something happens, we're kind of where we're at and and that's the only opportunity I got to go and have some fun and listen. I would much rather win this race than to focus on winning the regular season championship and give that up,&quot; he added.Justin Allgaier has a leg up against Zilisch due to his previous experience at the 1.25-mile oval. In his last race at The Gateway back in 2010, the 39-year-old began on pole and ended up with a third place finish.The 160-lap event is slated for Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 PM ET.Justin Allgaier names Sam Mayer the driver to beatJustin Allgaier doesn't seem to be all that worried about his points deficit to Connor Zilisch. He's apparently more focused on keeping his lead against Sam Mayer, who stands 30 points behind.&quot;I think that Damage Control with Sam is probably more important to me than going after Connor,&quot; he said via the aforementioned source.Justin Allgaier also mentioned Austin Hill as someone who may put up a fight. Although Hill was stripped away of his playoff points, Allgaier noted how Richard Childress Racing's owner points help him out.He also shared that this year's playoff picture seems to have a 'different atmosphere.' Allgaier believes the 2025 playoffs have 'crept into the regular season' more than ever.