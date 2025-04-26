Justin Haley breaks silence on Rodney Childers’ sudden Spire exit: “Nothing super wrong”

Spire Motorsports driver Justin Haley has opened up about Rodney Childers' sudden exit just nine races into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Haley has revealed that he wasn't involved in the team decision and only found out about it one day before the official announcement, which shocked fans.

Following the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing, Spire Motorsports hired the championship-winning crew chief for the #7 Chevy team. Initially, Childers was expected to work with Corey LaJoie, but the team swapped the veteran driver with Justin Haley in the playoffs last year. However, Childers and Haley could only work for nine race weekends before parting ways this season.

Justin Haley has revealed that Spire Motorsports' decision to part ways with Rodney Childers was ultimately due to the veteran crew chief and the team not being a good fit for one another. Haley said that Childers' sudden departure wasn't based on results, and nothing wrong stood out in the veteran crew chief's performance.

"It was just a fit thing. Nothing super wrong that stood out, or was super left or right," he told the media [via Joseph Srigley on X].

The #7 Spire Motorsports driver was informed about the decision after a team meeting on Tuesday (April 22), with the announcement on Wednesday (April 23). He added that he wasn't surprised by the team's decision in the fast-paced world of NASCAR.

"Nothing surprises me in this sport anymore." he added.

Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports, explained that it wasn't about the results or the speed, but the compatibility of the two parties. He said that the energy and communication within the #7 Chevy team were off, and the team used the off weekend as an opportune moment to end the marriage early.

"This wasn’t about results. This wasn’t about speed. You notice the energy is off, the communication is off. It just got to a point where it was like, ‘I’ll just deal with the consequences of this because it’s best for all parties involved,'" Dickerson told The Athletic.

Over the past few weeks, Rodney Childers had also lost his car chief, Cheddar Smith, to Joe Gibbs Racing, and the #7 pit crew members to Kyle Larson's team. Despite the constant changes, Justin Haley sits 23rd in the points standings, indicating that Childers and Haley were off to a decent start.

Rodney Childers opens up about separation from Spire Motorsports

Rodney Childers released a personal statement after Spire Motorsports made the decision public. Childers clarified that while the announcement came as a shock to many, the marriage wasn’t working out for either party. He thanked Spire and Chevrolet and wished the best to Justin Haley’s #7 team.

"I know this is a shock. But also know that not everything works out perfect all the time. That’s how life works. This was just one of those things that just wasn’t working for either of us," he wrote on X.

Childers also addressed his future in NASCAR, stating that he would take some time off to spend with his loved ones. His statement indicates that he hasn’t immediately signed with another team.

"...For me, I’m going to take a little time. Focus on the important things like my family and friends. And honestly just see what the racing world holds for me next. I know the man above will lead me in a direction that is best for me."

Rodney Childers is a championship-winning crew chief, having won 40 races at the top level, a majority with Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick. Under his leadership, the #4 SHR team was a consistent championship contender for the past decade.

