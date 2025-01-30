NASCAR drivers Justin Haley and Michael McDowell will compete in the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway. This announcement comes as both drivers prepare for their full-time NASCAR Cup Series campaigns with Spire Motorsports in 2025.

Spire Motorsports confirmed that both Haley and McDowell will enter the Truck Series race at Daytona, marking both drivers' return to the series. Haley will be driving the No. 7 truck, while McDowell will take the wheel of the No. 07. Spire Motorsports will field both truck entries. This race will also give additional track time to both drivers ahead of their full-time Cup Series seasons. Spire Motorsports announced the same via their official X handle.

This race will be Haley’s first Truck Series appearance since 2020. His last full-time season in the series was in 2018 when he won three races while driving for GMS Racing. He has since moved up the NASCAR ranks, having raced in the Xfinity and Cup Series.

McDowell, on the other hand, has been away from the Truck Series for much longer. His last appearance in the series was in 2009, and he has only two career starts in the division. His best finish was 14th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway while driving for ThorSport Racing. Now, with years of racing experience in the Cup Series, McDowell returns to the Truck Series.

“I feel like Justin's gonna do a good job for us - Rodney Childers expresses confidence in Justin Haley

Rodney Childers, the new crew chief for Justin Haley’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, has been preparing the team for the upcoming Cup Series season. Speaking with NASCAR journalist Kelly Crandall, Childers discussed the team’s extensive efforts to give Haley a well-fitted and competitive car.

Childers explained that Haley has never had a fully customized car before, and Spire Motorsports has gone to great lengths to make him comfortable in his new ride.

“I feel like Justin's gonna do a good job for us and it's been interesting to see all that because Justin's never really had the right opportunities; like, he's never even been fitted into a car the right way, so for us it's been a huge undertaking," Childers said.

He further elaborated,

“We've had to have his seats redone at Hendrick; we've had to have his belts moved. We've had to make all new seat rails, new headrests, new headrest supports, new seat mounts, new leg boards, new floorboards, new pedal faces, new steering column mounts. We have redone everything to make it absolutely perfect for him, and I think when he gets in there at the Clash, he's gonna be like, ‘Holy crap!’ I've never had anything like this before, and that's the first step, right?”

Before joining Spire Motorsports as the crew chief for Justin Haley, Rodney Childers worked at Stewart-Haas Racing, where he was the crew chief for Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford Mustang. He had a successful tenure there, helping Harvick win the 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship.

