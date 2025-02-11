Justin Haley and Spire Motorsports announce major sponsor for multiple NASCAR events including Daytona 500

Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley will kick off the 2025 NASCAR season with a multi-race partnership extension with Chili’s Grill & Bar. Chili’s sponsored Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevy last year.

Haley, who joined Spire as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series last September, registered one win with the team in 2019. The No. 7 Chevrolet driver will debut the western-themed car with Chili’s pepper logos at the 67th annual Daytona 500 this week.

The 25-year-old will start the 2025 season in the Cup Series with crew chief, Rodney Childers. Justin Haley has one win and 16 top-10 finishes in the series, including 143 starts. He won the Daytona summer race on his third start in the series with Spire in 2019.

"I'm pumped to have Chili's back on board the No. 7, especially in the Daytona 500. It's one of my favorite tracks and the Daytona 500 is a race I've been looking forward to since my return to Spire. We had a lot of fun last year and I'm excited to see what we get into this year," Justin Haley was quoted as saying by Toby Christie.

"There's no better way for fans to gear up for the Great American Race than to pour a couple of 'Dentes and settle in for 500 miles of chaos at Daytona. We'll do our best to put the No. 7 Chevy up front and Ride the 'Dente all the way to Victory Lane."

Chili’s used the deal to promote its newly rebranded Presidente Margarita with a campaign called 'Ride the Dente'. The campaign even includes a country music video featuring Haley’s No. 7 Chili’s Chevrolet, which will be shown on FOX during the Daytona races.

The restaurant chain is also sponsoring a NASCAR race, the ARCA Menards Series's Chili’s 'Ride the Dente 200'.

"We expect big things" - Spire Motorsports' co-owner on Justin Haley's No. 7 team

Justin Haley’s firesuit will feature a Texas-sized belt buckle, faux denim, and button-down details. The car door's Chili’s pepper logos will include the names of over 1,100 general managers from Chili’s restaurants across the country.

"We are beyond grateful to have Chili’s on this journey with us again in 2025. We expect big things from Justin, Rodney, and that whole No. 7 group this year, but we learn something every day from everyone at Chili’s and love how they push the envelope with their activations and promotions," Spire's co-owner Jeff Dickerson was quoted as saying by Toby Christie.

"The car looks great, the firesuits stand out and every time we’ve sat down at the table with Chili’s."

Spire Motorsports fields two other teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, the No. 71 for Michael McDowell and the No. 77 for Carson Hocevar.

