Justin Marks confident in Shane van Gisbergen’s oval breakthrough after Trackhouse extension ahead of first NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR Cup Series playoffs debut this season, and Trackhouse Racing's team principal, Justin Marks, has affirmed his faith in the Kiwi for the upcoming challenges. Despite the 36-year-old not having great results at ovals, his team principal is looking to help Gisbergen excel in the second phase of the 2025 season.

After winning his debut NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023, the 36-year-old signed on to develop with Trackhouse Racing and completed a full season in the Xfinity Series last year. He finished 12th in championship standings, and moved up to Cup Series full-time this year in the No. 88 Chevy.

Though he did not hit the ground running initially, as he had a solitary top-10 finish in the first 15 rounds, Shane van Gisbergen soon confirmed himself a playoff berth after winning the race in Mexico. The 36-year-old then won two more races, becoming the fastest driver to three race wins in the modern era.

With the challenge of playoffs being heavily affected by oval race courses, where Gisbergen has not had great results, Marks does not think it would particularly pose his driver problem owing to his fast-learning pace, as he said ahead of the race in Watkins Glen:

"What excites us more than anything is his speed on learning the ovals. ... his talent and work ethic. I"m probably more excited about the future of this company than I've been since day one."

Meanwhile, about his first appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff, the former Supercars champion said:

"I really have no idea... I try not to race with expectations and take it as it comes."

Gisbergen secured a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing to remain with the team in the Cup Series for a while longer.

"I couldn’t be happier": Shane van Gisbergen on extending his contract with Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen got his first breakthrough in the stock car racing realm in the United States with Trackhouse Racing. Since then, he has remained loyal to the team, and his efforts have resulted in a successful partnership this year.

This was ultimately rewarded with a multi-year contract extension, on which the New Zealander said (via NASCAR):

"I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home. Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance Justin [Marks, Trackhouse founder and owner] took on me. The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be happier."

On the other hand, the Cup Series field, including Gisbergen, will take to the Watkins Glen track for the 24th round of the season on August 9.

