Justin Marks doubles down on his decision for Shane van Gisbergen following his fourth consecutive road course victory

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks recently spoke about their driver Shane van Gisbergen. Gisbergen won his fourth consecutive road course victory at the NASCAR Cup Series, Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen.The New Zealander drives the #88 Chevrolet ZL1 car for the Trackhouse Racing Team. He started the race at Watkins Glen in second place. SVG created history with this victory, as he became the third driver in NASCAR history to win four straight races at a road or street course after he won from pole position in Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma Raceway.Speaking about Gisbergen's performance at the track, Justin Marks praised the driver and spoke about signing a deal with the driver for a long time. He said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X)&quot;It's so hard to win in this series, but we just have something really, really special with Shane, and that's why we made a you know, a long-term commitment to him in this Series. It's so hard to win in the NASCAR Cup series and when you've got lightning in a bottle like this, like a cheat code almost, so you have to invest in it and, you know make sure it's a part of the company for a long time.&quot;Shane Van Gisbergen took the lead of the 90 lap race on lap 25 and made his final pit stop on lap 74 while still keeping his lead. He finished the race 11.116 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell. Gisbergen currently stands in second place in the championship standings.Shane Van Gisbergen speaks about signing a multi-year deal with the Trackhouse Racing teamShane Van Gisbergen recently signed a multi-year deal with the Trackhouse Racing team. He also highlighted how he knows he needs to improve in certain areas, and he couldn't be happier to keep driving his #88 car. The New Zealander said: (via NASCAR)“I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home.”“Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance Justin took on me. The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be happier,” he added.Shane Van Gisbergen made his debut two years ago in Chicago in the # 91 Trackhouse Chevrolet car that was once driven by the 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen. Gisbergen also competed full-time in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing before starting with his rookie campaign in the Cup Series in 2025.