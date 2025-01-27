Justin Marks makes feelings known on provisional spots for high-profile drivers like Helio Castroneves in Daytona 500

Co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, Justin Marks recently spoke about the new rule that gives some non-NASCAR drivers a special chance to enter races. This rule, which expands the field to 41 cars, will allow Helio Castroneves in Trackhouse's No. 99 car to enter directly into the race even if he fails the normal qualifying process of the Daytona 500.

During a conversation with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Marks explained that popular drivers from other racing series like Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen can help attract more fans to the sport.

"If we have Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen or somebody like that come and race the Daytona 500 and misses a shift on a restart, on Thursday and misses the race, and it really,owould take a lot of wind out of the sail," Justin Marks said.

"So, I think if you look at the business as an event business, as a promotional business, you know, they have the opportunity to make rules like that, make decisions like that and so I understand it."

He further pointed out that they will still try to qualify for the race the traditional way.

"So that's what we're gonna be trying to do because that's a pretty material change to the business, being able to race in. So I understand the philosophy behind it," he added.

Some fans questioned the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule that gives a free pass to others without rewarding successful NASCAR drivers like Jimmie Johnson.

"Hopefully helps us build something special" - Justin Marks on diverse motorsport experience

Justin Marks explained his team's involvement in different motorsports like MotoGP and part-time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. During another conversation with Pockrass, Marks talked about the different experiences helping his team in NASCAR.

"I went to MotoGP a couple of years ago, just tot try to get some exposure to different kinds of motosports...I think there’s elements of that that will find its way into the NASCAR operation."

"But in general, I just think it’s good to just not be siloed in one thing in life. So just try to get a wide experience, just helps, hopefully helps us build something special," Justin Marks said (01:23 onwards).

Trackhouse Racing has been bringing international drivers to NASCAR through their Project 91, which has helped New Zealand native Shane van Gisbergen in 2023.

The team debuted in 2021 and will field three full-time teams in the Cup Series: Ross Chastain (No. 1), Daniel Suárez (No. 99), and van Gisbergen (No. 88). IndyCar star Helio Castroneves, a Brazilian native, will join the Project 91 this year to debut at the Daytona 500, with sponsorship from Wendy's.

Moreover, NASCAR Xfinity driver Connor Zilisch will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) with sponsorship from Red Bull.

