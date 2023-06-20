Justin Marks set to join Kaulig Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity program in Chicago

Kaulig Racing have confirmed Justin Marks, the founder of Trackhouse Racing, to pilot the No. 10 Jockey Chevrolet in the Chicago Street Course race on July 1.

Justin Marks has a long history in sports car racing. He has won numerous races in both the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series and the Weathertech Sportscar Championship Series.

His Trackhouse Racing organization fields Cup Series entries for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez. Most recently, on May 29, he took first place in the Trans-Am race at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.

“I’ve got a lot of experience on street courses, so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience." he said.

Nine of Kaulig Racing's 22 Xfinity victories, meanwhile, have been on road courses. AJ Allmendinger's triumph at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2021 gave the team their first victory in the NCS as well.

In the first two races of the 2023 Xfinity season, the all-star team of Kaulig Racing's No. 10 Chevrolet has achieved two victories. The three-car NXS team finished 2023 with three victories overall, nine top-five finishes, 22 top-10 finishes, and 319 laps led.

Justin Marks's early life and racing history

Justin Marks has focused on finding a way to combine academics with racing since he was a teenager. He did this while still in high school and continued to do so while attending California State University.

However, in the end, racing triumphed over academics. To devote himself entirely to racing, Marks withdrew from college just before earning his degree in sports marketing.

He competed in racing in the Speed World Challenge Series and the SCCA Regional Racing Series after graduating from high school. He was able to race in the Rolex Sports Car Series because of his success there, where he dominated for two consecutive seasons.

Justin Marks has four victories and six podium placements in 2004. In 2005, he continued that success with three victories and seven podium placements. He was able to advance further thanks to his success there, joining the ACRA Racing Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

After seeing some modest success in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Marks transitioned to the Xfinity Series in 2008, taking part in his debut event in Montreal.

Justin Marks rarely participated in the Xfinity circuit for the most part. He still proceeded to compete for other teams in a variety of other leagues. In the Gander Trucks, there were a few nearly full seasons in 2008 and 2011. In 2010, he also took part in the ARCA series full-time. In 20 races, he finished with one victory and seven podium finishes.

Despite competing in fewer races, Marks had some fantastic results in 2014 and 2015. Over those five races, he finished in the top 10 twice, which allowed him to compete in 17 Xfinity events in 2016.

One of Justin Mark's memorable memories occurred during the 2016 season. In those 17 races, he only finished in the top ten once, but it was a win. The race was held in the rain, and Marks dedicated the victory to Bryan Clauson, who had died in a sad accident the previous week.

