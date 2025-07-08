Justin Marks ‘stoked’ after Shane van Gisbergen’s Chicago sweep, makes a bold statement on his NASCAR legacy

Trackhouse Racing owner, Justin Marks, shared his thoughts on Shane van Gisbergen after the #88 driver claimed the Chicago Cup Series race victory. With this, the Trackhouse Racing driver picked up two back-to-back wins at road courses in Mexico City and Chicago, following which Marks had all the appraisals for his driver.

Ad

Van Gisbergen, who is known for his racecraft around road courses, once again showed his mettle as the #88 driver picked up his second win in Chicago. Racing at the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course, the Trackhouse man started from the pole and took the Checkered Flag in P1.

Despite starting from pole, SVG dropped down to 11th place by Stage 1 and dropped one place further in Stage 2. But in the final stage, he came back right on top and defied Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing to take home the victory.

Ad

Trending

Marks, who owns Trackhouse, was in full-on appraisal mode for his driver. Speaking in a recent interview at SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said on Shane van Gisbergen:

"We just kind of turn into fans honestly when he's out there, doing his thing. All just sort of sit back in awe and just watch him because it's really unlike anything anybody in the sport I think has seen on these road courses and in a while.

Ad

"And I just try to think, you know you're witnessing greatness and I think that you know when Shane's time in NASCAR is over, I think he will stand alone on top of the mountains, the greatest road course driver that's ever shown up in this series in those 75 years. So it's an amazing thing to witness and we're just really stoked at his doing with Track House," Marks further added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier in Mexico, Shane van Gisbergen claimed the pole once again and took the race victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Thanks to his experience in racing multiple series, including NASCAR, Van Gisbergen is statistically the best road course driver in NASCAR right now.

Shane van Gisbergen let his feelings known on social media after Chicago Cup victory

Shane van Gisbergen took to his official X account to share his thoughts on his Chicago Cup Series victory. As he became the winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR's history, the New Zealand driver summed up his race:

Ad

"Another great day driving a great @WeatherTech Chevy! 🏆 To win 4 of the 6 races here in Chicago is crazy, love this track. Thinking of Tim Miles & his family today, brilliant kiwi racer, think he would have enjoyed that race."

Expand Tweet

Thanks to his double victory, SVG qualified for the NASCAR playoffs and is ranked 27th in the Regular Season Championship with 308 points. William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports is leading the championship with 632 points, ahead of his teammate, Chase Elliott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.