Kade Brown wins the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway

Kade Brown reached another milestone in his already dominant 2023 season by winning the South Carolina 400 at the Florence Motor Speedway.

Brown has been piloting the Matt Piercy Racing’s Late Model Stock in his rookie season. He etched his name in history and joined a prestigious list of track champions at Hickory Motor Speedway while also winning the Bobby Isaac Memorial and Fall Brawl.

As per Nascar.com, on Saturday evening, Brown added the South Carolina 400 at the Florence Motor Speedway to his ever-growing resume. In his post-race interview, Kade Brown spoke about his tire-saving strategy in the race and said:

“We knew clean air was big. Berry and [Matt Cox] in the first 100 laps got out there. I thought they were in a different zip code, but I felt like we had better pace than anyone while saving. We used less tire and kept it out in front with the clean air. I was getting nervous during those restarts, but I’m happy everything worked out well.”

Kade Brown humbled after winning at Florence Motor Speedway

After the win, Bown stated that winning in the event where so many racing legends have made their name meant a lot to him. The rookie mentioned that he had looked up to "Late Model Stock Guys" when he was growing up. He said:

“I used to look up to [these Late Model Stock guys] when I was racing Legends cars. I’d go to [Myrtle Beach Speedway] and watch [them race]. It means so much to even be out here with them but to compete with them for wins is another level.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, was satisfied with his P8 finish at the Florence Motor Speedway and claimed that he needed to qualify better. The NASCAR legend, who was racing at the track for the third time this year, said:

"I gotta qualify better, I came here during the Darlington week and we ended up qualifying really good, we raced ok. I thought we need to be tighter in the race. So we came here with a little different balance."

"We knew weren't gonna qualify good, I gotta figure out how to get a little more speed out of the car in the qualifying so I don't have to work hard in the race. But great race car, you could put us anywhere in the top 10 and we could have finished there... running good lap times in the end," he added.