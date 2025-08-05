Kaden Honeycutt breaks silence after sudden exit from Niece Motorsports

Kaden Honeycutt will no longer race for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series. The 22-year-old speedster has reportedly signed with another team and OEM for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season.However, he will have to be in a truck this coming weekend at Watkins Glen. As per the latest rules, all drivers must take part in all 18 regular-season races to be eligible for the postseason. And as things stand, Honeycutt is in a battle to make the provisional cut-line.Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kaden Honeycutt wrote,&quot;I would like to thank Niece Motorsports, specifically Al Niece, Cody Efaw and Phil Gould , as well as Josh Morris with DQ and Jason Wilson with Precision Vehicle Logistics, for the opportunity to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2025. My plan is to continue to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs this season. I look forward to sharing my plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond in the near future.&quot;Niece Motorsports has tabbed Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch to drive Honeycutt’s No. 45 DQS Solutions &amp; Staffing Chevrolet Silverado at Watkins Glen. Truck Series part-timer Bayley Currey will serve as Honeycutt’s replacement for the rest of the season.Although Kaden Honeycutt intends to run the upcoming Truck Series race at Watkins Glen in order to be in contention for the playoffs, it is not known if he will, or who it will be with. 16 races into 2025, the driver sits sixth in the championship standings with 520 points, two top-fives and nine top-10s to his name.Notably, Stewart Friesen of Halmar Friesen Racing will not be racing for the foreseeable future as he is admitted to a hospital in New York, where he is recovering from severe injuries sustained in a dirt modified crash. So one might speculate that Halmar Friesen Racing could be a temporary home for Honeycutt.Connor Zilisch reflects on his triple-duty at Watkins Glen at Kaden Honeycutt’s expenseConnor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 Xfinity Chevy for JR Motorsports, will drive in all three races this coming weekend at Watkins Glen. At the Cup level, he will drive the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing for the fourth time this season, whereas in the Truck Series, he will pilot the ride that Kaden Honeycutt vacated recently.In the Xfinity Series, he will drive his usual No. 88 car for JR Motorsports. Elated at the opportunity, the 19-year-old racing prodigy posted (on X),“Excited to get back in a truck with @NieceMotorsport this weekend at my favorite track! Triple duty😵‍💫”Fans can watch the Truck Series race on FS1 (August 8, 5 pm ET onwards) or listen to its live coverage on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Xfinity Series race, on the other hand, will stream on CW (August 9, 3 pm ET onwards). The Cup Series event will be televised on USA (August 10, 2 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.