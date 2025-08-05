Kaden Honeycutt set to replace injured Stewart Friesen for the remainder of the 2025 NASCAR Truck season

  • NASCAR
By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 05, 2025 18:05 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series driver, Stewart Friesen, was involved in a horrific crash while racing in the Super DIRTcar Series race in Quebec, Canada. The incident occurred on July 28, and the driver was immediately taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

Another Truck Series Racing driver, Kaden Honeycutt, will replace Friesen to drive the No. 52 truck for the remaining season, starting at Richmond.

Honeycutt raced with the Niece Motorsports team for the first 16 rounds of the 2025 season, but that partnership came to an abrupt end as the team decided to release the Texas-based driver before this weekend at Watkins Glen International. The driver currently sits above the playoff bubble, ranked ninth in the current Truck Series standings, 73 points above the playoff cut line.

Stewart Friesen announced the decision through an official press release issued by the Halmar Friesen Racing team

"@KadenWHoneycutt will fill in for Stewart for the balance of the @NASCAR_Trucks season in the No. 52 Halmar International @ToyotaRacing Tundra TRD Pro starting with next weekend's race at @RichmondRaceway," Stewart Friesen wrote via X.
Stewart Friesen had already qualified for the playoffs of the NASCAR Truck Series for this season, but is not likely to be a part of it due to the injuries he suffered during the crash last weekend. The driver is already on course for his recovery to be back racing, as his wife provided a positive update on his health.

Kaden Honeycutt's inclusion with the team will result in added drama and entertainment for the fans, and Bayley Currey is expected to fill in his seat at Niece Motorsports.

NASCAR star steps in for Stewart Friesen after his horrific crash

NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell is set to make an emergency team switch, stepping in to help fellow driver Stewart Friesen, whose career has been derailed after his crash in the Super DIRTcar series. The incident occurred when the driver was trying to move up the field, and he lost control of the car.

Friesen's car rolled and flipped several times before coming to a rest. It caught fire immediately and was also struck by multiple oncoming cars. Bell, who normally drives the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series, will temporarily join Halmar Friesen Racing for the race weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Christopher Bell at the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
Bell's decision to step in for Friesen's seat shows the character and camaraderie that the NASCAR drivers share. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will work closely with the Halmar Friesen Racing team to ensure that he delivers the best possible result during the race this weekend.

Bell is currently ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, scoring 684 points so far.

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

