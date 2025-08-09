Kaden Honeycutt suffers from unfortunate ordeal in his first NASCAR race since leaving Niece Motorsports

Kaden Honeycutt's first race for Halmar Friesen Racing turned out to be a race to forget as the 22-year-old driver from Willow Park, Texas, suffered a DNF. Honeycutt replaced injured Stewart Friesen in HFR after leaving Niece Motorsports recently.
Honeycutt is a full-time NASCAR Truck Series driver, who competes for Niece Motorsports (in #45 Truck), Young Motorsports (in #02 Truck), and Halmar Friesen Racing (in #52 Truck). Besides this, he also competes part-time in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, the Virginia Triple Crown, and the Dirt Super Late Model racing series.
On Friday, he participated in the 2025 Mission 176 at the Glen that took place at Watkins Glen International, driving for Halmar Friesen Racing in the #02 Truck. He started his race from 34th place, but had to end his day in 35th position.
Honeycutt suffered from a drivetrain issue as he could only compete for 21 laps. With this, his first outing as an HFR driver, where he was replacing Stewart Friesen, came to an end. Sharing his outing, here's how he summed up his race on Friday:
"Passed a lot of trucks to start off the race but unfortunately our day was cut short. Thank you @youngsmtrsports for helping stay in the championship battle. Looking forward to continuing the fight in Richmond next weekend. 👊"
Here's Kaden Honeycutt's post on X about his Watkins Glen outing:
Corey Heim of Tricon Garage claimed the victory ahead of Daniel Hemric of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Giovanni Ruggeiro came home in third place, ahead of Christopher Bell and Tyler Ankrum, who wrapped up the top five places.
Kaden Honeycutt shared his thoughts after leaving Niece Motorsports
Following his move away from Niece Motorsports, Kaden Honeycutt shared his thoughts. He released a statement, where he thanked all his previous sponsors and team. Here's what he stated:
"I would like to thank Niece Motorsports, specifically Al Niece, Cody Efaw, and Phil Gould, as well as Josh Morris with DQS and Jason Wilson with Precision Vehicle Logistics, for the opportunity to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2025."
"My plan is to continue to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs this season. I look forward to sharing my plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond in the near future," his statement further read on X.
Kaden Honeycutt is in eighth place in the NASCAR Truck Series regular season championship with 523 points. He picked up two Top 5s, nine Top 10s, and faced three DNFs in 17 races. Corey Heim is leading the championship with 792 points, ahead of Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith.
