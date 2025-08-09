Kaden Honeycutt suffers from unfortunate ordeal in his first NASCAR race since leaving Niece Motorsports

Kaden Honeycutt's first race for Halmar Friesen Racing turned out to be a race to forget as the 22-year-old driver from Willow Park, Texas, suffered a DNF. Honeycutt replaced injured Stewart Friesen in HFR after leaving Niece Motorsports recently.

Ad

Honeycutt is a full-time NASCAR Truck Series driver, who competes for Niece Motorsports (in #45 Truck), Young Motorsports (in #02 Truck), and Halmar Friesen Racing (in #52 Truck). Besides this, he also competes part-time in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, the Virginia Triple Crown, and the Dirt Super Late Model racing series.

On Friday, he participated in the 2025 Mission 176 at the Glen that took place at Watkins Glen International, driving for Halmar Friesen Racing in the #02 Truck. He started his race from 34th place, but had to end his day in 35th position.

Ad

Trending

Honeycutt suffered from a drivetrain issue as he could only compete for 21 laps. With this, his first outing as an HFR driver, where he was replacing Stewart Friesen, came to an end. Sharing his outing, here's how he summed up his race on Friday:

"Passed a lot of trucks to start off the race but unfortunately our day was cut short. Thank you @youngsmtrsports for helping stay in the championship battle. Looking forward to continuing the fight in Richmond next weekend. 👊"

Ad

Here's Kaden Honeycutt's post on X about his Watkins Glen outing:

Kaden Honeycutt @KadenWHoneycutt Passed a lot of trucks to start off the race but unfortunately our day was cut short. Thank you @youngsmtrsports for helping stay in the championship battle. Looking forward to continuing the fight in Richmond next weekend. 👊

Ad

Corey Heim of Tricon Garage claimed the victory ahead of Daniel Hemric of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Giovanni Ruggeiro came home in third place, ahead of Christopher Bell and Tyler Ankrum, who wrapped up the top five places.

Kaden Honeycutt shared his thoughts after leaving Niece Motorsports

NASCAR Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt (45) spins and crashes during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. 250 - Source: Imagn

Following his move away from Niece Motorsports, Kaden Honeycutt shared his thoughts. He released a statement, where he thanked all his previous sponsors and team. Here's what he stated:

Ad

"I would like to thank Niece Motorsports, specifically Al Niece, Cody Efaw, and Phil Gould, as well as Josh Morris with DQS and Jason Wilson with Precision Vehicle Logistics, for the opportunity to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2025."

"My plan is to continue to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs this season. I look forward to sharing my plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond in the near future," his statement further read on X.

Kaden Honeycutt is in eighth place in the NASCAR Truck Series regular season championship with 523 points. He picked up two Top 5s, nine Top 10s, and faced three DNFs in 17 races. Corey Heim is leading the championship with 792 points, ahead of Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.