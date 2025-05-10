Kaitlyn Vincie makes her feelings about working with Kevin Harvick crystal clear

Kaitlyn Vincie, a renowned pit reporter for NASCAR on FOX, is also one of the three voices featured on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast. She recently revealed how working with the 2014 Cup Series champion has been for her.

Harvick announced his retirement from full-time racing on January 12, 2023. He joined FOX Sports as an analyst for the 2024 season alongside Mike Joy and former Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer.

“With Kevin, it’s been incredible,” Vincie said in a statement (via Forbes). "He’s a true character I just admire so much how he’s gone about his career, his life, his family, the way he gives back to the sport. So that show has been really fun. It was such a pleasant surprise to be a part of it. And I love the laid back format too. That allows you to show a little more personality and to see his personality, too.”

“I always find that to be the best part is when he starts to really, dig back in the memory bank and share stuff that maybe people have never heard before. So it’s been awesome working with the Happy Hour group,” she added.

The Happy Hour podcast with Kevin Harvick, Jamie Ivey, and Kaitlyn Vincie is known to release new episodes each week. Its most recent episode featured Joey Logano, who won last week’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, thus qualifying for the 2025 playoffs.

Watch the full episode below:

Up next for the Cup Series drivers is the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 267-lap event will be on FS1, 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on MRN (Motor Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I was trying to brag”- Kevin Harvick opens up on Richard Childress Racing driver’s day at Texas

Kevin Harvick speaks with Kyle Busch during a weather delay before the start of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on June 10, 2018 (Source: Getty)

Kevin Harvick reacted to Kyle Busch’s day at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4, on his Happy Hour Podcast. The Richard Childress Racing driver was running up front late in the race, but spun out with 39 laps to go.

Until then, everything was going well for the two-time Cup Series champion. He was gaining spots methodically, eyeing at least a top-10. However, the Las Vegas native had to settle for a disappointing P20 finish.

“I was trying to brag on Kyle Busch right there,” Kevin Harvick said, reflecting on Busch’s day (quoted by Yardbarker). “They had put themselves in a position, and we talked about their pit crew and their ranking. They did a great job on pit road to put themselves in position to have a chance to win the race, and the eight car was fast.”

Busch sits 16th in the drivers' standings with one top-five, four top-10s, and 228 points to his credit. He is still vying for his first win of the 2025 season.

