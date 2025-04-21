Kasey Kahne expresses gratitude for fan support after NASCAR comeback at Rockingham

Kasey Kahne thanked his fans on social media for the love and support he received upon returning to NASCAR earlier this week at Rockingham Speedway. He participated in the Xfinity Series race on the track with Richard Childress Racing, piloting the #33 Chevrolet.

Kahne raced in NASCAR for the first time since 2018, marking his return to the Xfinity Series. The last he raced in the second-tier competition was in 2017, when he raced for JR Motorsports. Xfinity was prepared to race on the Rockingham Speedway this season, marking a historical return after 2004. This track has been special for Kahne, who volunteered to participate in the race for Richard Childress Racing.

Despite some early tangles, he managed to keep himself within competition and marked a finish in 14th place, which was quite impressive considering his long absence from the sport. He earned cheers and appreciation from fans, to whom he thanked on social media.

"It was cool to see so many excited fans out at The Rock. Really appreciate the effort by the whole 33 team. We had a great car that was a lot of fun to drive, until it wasn’t. Glad we made sure we got every lap in. Thanks to everyone who made this possible," he wrote on Instagram.

Kasey Kahne hints at returning to NASCAR after Rockingham run

Following a strong appearance in the Xfinity Series, the 45-year-old also discussed a potential return to NASCAR. When the media questioned him regarding the same, Kahne stated that it would be "pretty cool" to mark a return to the sport. Moreover, he expressed his positive attitude towards Richard Childress Racing, mentioning that they might have something in the pot for him if he plans to return.

"I think that would be pretty cool," Kasey Kahne said (via Motorsport). "Just because we [Richard Childress Racing] kind of have a relationship, a partnership started with this group now. So yeah, I could see looking at that down the road."

Despite the tangle he had in the race, Kasey Kahne managed to finish within the top 15. While he did mention that it would have been better to have a cleaner race, he looked back at his return positively.

"Glad I did it. Enjoyed every bit of it. Wish things would have gone different on whatever lap that was when they spun. Wish that had gone different. But other than that, I'm just really glad I did it. It's been a long time."

Considering the long period of absence he had from the grid, Kasey Kahne still managed to perform well in the race. If he does manage to plan on a full-time retirement, he might as well be more competitive and in contention to win.

