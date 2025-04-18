Kasey Kahne highlights the difference in racing at newly repaved Rockingham

Kasey Kahne finds the new repaved Rockingham Speedway to be faster than before, which he revealed via Frontstretch. He will be making his return to NASCAR in the Xfinity Series on April 19th.

Ad

Rockingham Speedway underwent a significant repaving project in 2022, part of a broader effort to revitalize the track. The repaving was done to improve safety and enhance the racing experience by providing a smoother and faster surface for the drivers. The new asphalt will provide more speed and potential for multiple racing grooves. The repavement was part of a larger investment in the track’s infrastructure, which includes updates to the garages and construction of a new media centre.

Ad

Trending

Kahne pointed out the changes he felt in driving at the new track when he went down to the historic track at the start of January for testing.

"You know, because those cars had a lot of power then and the track was so slippery that that was tough, what was going on as the tires would wear out so quickly at that particular race," Kasey Kahne said about the time before the repavement.

Ad

He added:

"You could see it, you could feel it. A lot of the same characteristics as far as the bumps and where they were and how the car moved around. It just seemed like the pace was up around the entire racetrack. Less off-throttle time, a lot more wide open-throttle time. But yeah, it still felt like Rockingham."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kahne began his Cup Series racing career in 2004 with Evernham Motorsports. The same year, he won the Rookie of the Year award. He amassed 18 Cup Series victories.

Along with his success in the Cup Series, Kahne secured eight Xfinity Series and five Truck Series wins in his 15 year-long career. His best season came in 2006 when he secured 6 wins in the Cup Series and established himself as a championship contender in the season.

Ad

Kasey Kahne is making a return to NASCAR at the Rockingham Speedway in the Xfinity Series, driving the #33 for Richard Childress Racing. This will be his first NASCAR national series start since 2018.

Kasey Kahne made his feelings known on the possibility of more NASCAR starts

Kasey Kahne expressed enthusiasm about returning to NASCAR at Rockingham Speedway in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing. This marked his first NASCAR national series start since 2018, and he stated that while he's excited about the comeback, it might be a one-time event.

Ad

“This is as excited as I’ve been racing this whole year, I’ve been really looking forward to this race. Maybe we could get another one in. If it’s difficult though it may be one and done,” Kasey Kahne said via Peter Strata.

Expand Tweet

Kahne mentioned how much he has been looking forward to the race and suggested the possibility of participating in another race if it works out, but acknowledged potential difficulties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More