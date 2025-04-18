Kasey Kahne makes his feelings known on the possibility of more NASCAR starts

Kasey Kahne expressed his intentions of returning for more races in the season. He shared his excitement on making this return but also realized that this might be a one-time thing.

Kahne will be making a significant return to NASCAR at the Rockingham Speedway in the Xfinity Series on April 19th. He will be driving the #33 for Richard Childress Racing. This will be his first NASCAR national series start since 2018 after stepping away due to health issues. He has continued racing by competing in sprint car and dirt tracks as he competes full-time in the High Limit Racing circuit (co-owned by Kyle Larson).

Kahne has previously won a Truck Series race at Rockingham in 2012 and will be hoping to add on to his legacy on the track. His return was sparked by a collaboration with Richard Childress Racing. After reaching out to RCR, Kahne got behind the wheel in January on the newly repaved Rockingham track and felt comfortable behind the wheel despite having been away from NASCAR for years.

Peter Strata, a NASCAR journalist, reported Kahne’s intentions on returning behind the wheel for more races of the season. Despite him leaning towards more races, it could be a situation of it being “one and done”.

“This is as excited as I’ve been racing this whole year, I’ve been really looking forward to this race. Maybe we could get another one in. If it’s difficult though it may be one and done,” Kasey Kahne said.

Kasey Kahne was recognized as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. The Washington native began his Cup Series career in 2004 with Evernham Motorsports, and won the Rookie of the Year honor. He amassed 18 Cup Series victories, including Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400 along with eight Xfinity Series and five Truck Series wins in his 15-year long career.

Kasey Kahne revealed RCR’s process behind making “perfect seat” ahead of his NASCAR return

Kasey Kahne discussed the process Richard Childress Racing used to create the perfect seat for his return to NASCAR at Rockingham. With no existing seats that fit him after his time away from the sport, Kahne tried several seats from other RCR drivers, ultimately finding that Jesse Love's seat was a good match.

"We did a seat fitting here. I didn't have any seats anymore. I just sat in some of the different seats that RCR has for the different drivers that fit the drivers. And Jesse's seat fit me pretty well, so we just went with that."

"They put bags in the seat and fill it up with the chemical to make it grow around your body. It fills in every little spot to where it's just material everywhere that you would sit, and that happens pretty quickly. And then you carve it all out, and it's like your perfect seat," Kasey Kahne added via RCR on X.

The RCR team then employed a seat-pouring technique. This involves placing bags around the seat and filling them with a chemical that expands to conform to the driver's body. The expanding material fills every space, ensuring a good fit. Once the material hardens, the excess is carved away, leaving a custom-fitted seat.

