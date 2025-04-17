Kasey Kahne reveals RCR’s process behind making “perfect seat” ahead of his NASCAR return

Kasey Kahne recently described the seat-pouring process ahead of his much-anticipated return to NASCAR post-retirement with Richard Childress Racing.

Over a 15-year NASCAR Cup Series career, Kahne competed in 529 races and earned a total of 18 Cup Series wins, 93 top-five finishes, and 176 top-ten finishes. He won the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 (2006, 2008, 2012) and the 2017 Brickyard 400.

Known for notable moments, Kasey Kahne's first-ever Cup Series win in 2005 at Richmond was also the first win for the Dodge Charger since 1975 at the track. His 2011 win at Phoenix was Red Bull Racing’s final NASCAR victory before the team closed its doors. He raced for several teams, including Evernham Motorsports, Red Bull Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, and Hendrick Motorsports.

RCR posted a snippet from an interview where Kahne described the process of getting his seat made before his return at Rockingham. He said:

"We did a seat fitting here. I didn't have any seats anymore. I just sat in some of the different seats that RCR has for the different drivers that fit the drivers. And Jesse's seat fit me pretty well, so we just went with that."

"They put bags in the seat and fill it up with the chemical to make it grow around your body. It fills in every little spot to where it's just material everywhere that you would sit, and that happens pretty quickly. And then you carve it all out, and it's like your perfect seat," he added.

Kasey Kahne will return to the Xfinity Series, driving the #33 for RCR at Rockingham Speedway, in what will be his first NASCAR start since 2018. He has a good history at the track, having won a Truck Series race in 2012. Currently, Kahne also races full-time in the High Limit Racing sprint car series, co-owned by Kyle Larson.

Kasey Kahne makes feelings clear on NASCAR comeback with RCR

Kasey Kahne during qualifying for the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Kasey Kahne expressed his excitement about returning to NASCAR for the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, marking his first Xfinity Series race since 2017. He will be driving the #33 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Richard Childress Racing, an opportunity that materialized through connections with Keith Rodden and Danny Lawrence at RCR, with final approval from Richard Childress himself.

“I felt great off the start and was really happy with how quickly it came back [to me]. It doesn’t feel like I’ve been out of NASCAR as long as I have. Time flies, and I’m glad to be back doing this race.”

Kahne emphasized how quickly he reacclimated to racing during testing, stating it doesn't feel like he has been out of NASCAR for too long. He also recalled fond memories at Rockingham, where he made his Xfinity debut in 2002, citing the track's unique characteristics and his competitiveness in past races as reasons for his enthusiasm.

