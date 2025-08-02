  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Kasey Kahne’s former right-hand man Kenny Francis says lack of inspirational figures is NASCAR’s biggest problem

Kasey Kahne’s former right-hand man Kenny Francis says lack of inspirational figures is NASCAR’s biggest problem

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:03 GMT
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Party in the Poconos 400 - Source: Imagn
Kasey Kahne (left) and Kenny Francis (right) at Pocono Raceway on Jun 9, 2013. Image: Imagn

Former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne’s retired crew chief Kenny Francis has shared his thoughts of inspirational figures guiding the sport's declining interest.

Ad

Francis, who was part of Kahne's crew from late 2005 through 2014, believes the sport has a deeper issue than the current playoff system or the Next Gen car. He said NASCAR has lost the energy that comes from heroes fans truly connect with.

"The biggest issue the sport has is not the car, the points, the race format, etc. it’s the lack of heros and inspirational people the fans can get behind and relate to, whether it’s car owners, drivers, crew chiefs, engine builders, etc. as the sport and society in general has changed over the years, we have somehow lost the ability to recognize or create those inspirational figures," Francis wrote.
Ad
Trending

Francis pointed to names such as Dale Earnhardt Sr., who rose from humble roots and beat the odds. He also cited Mark Martin, who kept coming back after each setback until he made it along with Richard Childress and Alan Kulwicki.

Ad

Mark Martin also stepped in and wrote:

"Kenny has a point here. I miss the magic you and [Kasey Kahne] had. You two were a killer combo."

Kahne and Francis first linked up in the 2005 season finale at Evernham Motorsports and remained paired across three teams, Evernham, Red Bull and Hendrick Motorsports. They claimed 16 NASCAR Cup wins in about a decade.

Meanwhile, NASCAR ratings have tumbled by more than 45 percent in the past two decades from the mid‑2000s peak. In 2023, the Cup Series averaged 2.86 million viewers per race, down from 3.03 million in 2022. Track attendance also declined sharply. Speedway Motorsports venues saw a 43 percent fall in ticket revenue between 2005 and 2015, per Sports Business Journal.

Ad

NASCAR in works to regain viewership

Several fans have shared their frustration with the current race format. Many want stage racing and its cautions removed. Others have called for a return to the old regular‑season points chase instead of the current playoff system.

Earlier this year, chief racing development officer John Probst said a working group has begun reviewing the format ahead of possible changes in 2026.

Ad
"I don't think we want to get in the habit of making small little tweaks every season to the playoffs. Where we landed was for 2025 not making any changes to the playoffs. ... Basically, we look at that as a workstream for a group of our stakeholders this year, to look at it holistically." (via Reuters).
Ad

NASCAR is also working on a broader plan to regain its storytelling edge. The sanctioning body is looking for a media agency to reconnect with the blue‑collar fans who have long been its backbone, according to global media brand AD AGE.

NASCAR chief brand officer Tim Clark recently said that the agency launch should finish by early September, with first campaigns likely to debut around next year's Daytona 500.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications