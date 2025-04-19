Kasey Kahne’s partner Amy Long captures an adorable trackside moment of their kids at Rockingham

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne’s partner Amy Long shared a sweet moment of their daughter with her step-brother at Rockingham Speedway. Kahne returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this week for the practice and qualifying of Saturday's North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

The 45-year-old will drive the HendrickCars.com-sponsored No. 33 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing with full-time teammates Austin Hill and Jesse Love.

In a story post on Instagram, Kahne's girlfriend Long posted an adorable picture of her two-year-old daughter with her nine-year-old step-brother.

Kahne last raced in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and is the only driver this week to have previously raced at Rockingham after NASCAR dropped the 0.94-mile oval from its circuit in 2004.

Long also reshared a video on her story, which read:

"Finally its freaking Kasey Kahne Friday."

Kahne has eight wins in over 200 races in the Xfinity Series, with 46 top-fives and 87 top-10 finishes.

"Special track throughout my career" - Kasey Kahne on The Rock

Kasey Kahne debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2002 at Rockingham Speedway, a.k.a The Rock in Rockingham, North Carolina. He also has a Craftsman Truck win at the track, which he won in 2012 with Hendrick Motorsports.

Kahne, who debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2004, also missed a Cup win there by 0.010 seconds during his rookie season. The 18-time Cup winner retired from the sport after 15 years due to health reasons. Following his retirement from NASCAR in 2018, Kahne started racing in the World of Outlaws and High Limit Racing earlier this decade for his team, Kasey Kahne Racing.

"I'm excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham… The size of the track, the banking, the flatness in spots; everything that Rockingham brings. It’s a cool track that I wanted to race again at. It’s been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there, so to be a part of the current return is cool," Kasey Kahney said in a statement via NASCAR earlier this year.

Kahne qualified in fourth position for Saturday's Xfinity race at The Rock during Saturday's sessions and will start the race in the second row with Nick Sanchez. His No. 33 Chevy will have Richard Childress Racing's part-time Cup crew.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will begin at 3 pm CT on April 19. Connor Zilisch won pole but will have to start in the rear of the field.

