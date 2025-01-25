Kasey Kahne’s partner Amy shares “proud” reaction to the 44-year-old’s NASCAR return with Richard Childress Racing 

Kasey Kahne's partner Amy Long recently shared her reaction to the former NASCAR driver's return to the Xfinity Series. The 44-year-old Kahne is set to drive Richard Childress Racing's third entry at Rockingham Speedway, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet with backing from HendrickCar.com.

Former Hendrick Motorsports driver and Amy have been dating for almost five years and have a two-year-old daughter, Ana. Moreover, they are also parents to Kahne's nine-year-old son Tanner, from his previous relationship.

With the announcement of Kahne returning to the one-off race in the Xfinity Series after five years, Amy shared an elated reaction on X and wrote:

"LET’S GOOOO!!! Proud of you!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The couple is quite active on social media and frequently posts adorable moments with their kids. A week ago, Kahne shared a sweet moment with Amy and the two kids enjoying pool time.

"The best nights," wrote Kahne on Instagram.

Kasey Kahne competes in dirt racing with his team, Kasey Kahne Racing and drives the No. 9 sprint car in the High Limit Racing Series.

Kasey Kahne makes his feelings known on his NASCAR return

Kasey Kahne was a part of the NASCAR Cup Series for over 15 years. He made his debut with Evernham Motorsports in 2004 and won the Rookie of the Year honors. The Washington native competed in the stock-car series until 2018 when he prematurely announced his retirement due to health concerns.

Following the big news from Richard Childress Racing, Kahne shared his thoughts on marking his return with the championship-winning NASCAR team.

In a press release, Kahne said:

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool.

"Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test," he added.

In his over 500 Cup Series starts, Kahne has amassed 18 wins and 176 top tens. His notable wins include securing the Coca-Cola 600 race thrice (2006, 2008, 2012) and one Brickyard 400 (2017).

While Kahne returns to Rockingham Speedway after a decade, he will be back in preparation for the NASCAR test on January 28 and will be seen donning the RCR outfit on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, NASCAR will start this season with its exhibition race, Cook Out Clash, at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, followed by the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback