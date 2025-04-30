Kasey Kahne all set for more NASCAR exposure following his Rockingham return

Two weeks after his return to NASCAR at Rockingham Speedway, Kasey Kahne is all set to make his comeback at Texas in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway. As per reports, the former Cup Series driver will be the honorary pace car driver.
Kahne, one of the most renowned Cup Series drivers in NASCAR, retired from full-time stock car racing at the end of 2018. However, he continued racing in other forms, such as Sprint cars, but returned to race in the stock car racing series again.
Kahne raced for Richard Childress Racing, where he drove the #33 Chevrolet Camaro SS during the Xfinity Series race, North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at the Rockingham Speedway. However, he found himself in a wreck caused by Katherine Legge, but in the end, he came home in 15th place.
As the Xfinity Series race did not go as planned, Kahne is set to make another appearance in NASCAR, but this time as a pace car driver. Updating about the same, renowned NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, shared a post from his official X account.
Kasey Kahne has been a prominent driver in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. He has over 529 races in over 15 years, where he picked 18 wins, 27 pole positions, and 176 Top 10s in the Cup Series. In the Xfinity Series, he has eight wins, nine pole positions, and 87 Top 10s.
Kasey Kahne reflected on his Rockingham Speedway Xfinity race: "I'm glad I did it"
Following his Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, Kasey Kahne shared his thoughts in the post-race interview. He said:
"It’s been a long time, and as long as I drove these cars, it was really cool to get back in one and feel it (and) do that whole race weekend because it’s just so much different."
"The sprint car stuff I’m doing now I love, and things happen quick and the night’s over and you move on to the next one. But this is just a different type of racing, different type of race weekend. I enjoyed it. I’m glad I did it. I enjoyed it. I’ve really looked forward to it and put a lot into it," Kahne further added.
Sammy Smith claimed the victory in the Rockingham race, ahead of Parker Retzlaff and Harrison Burton. Brennan Poole and Taylor Gray wrapped up the Top 5. Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Jeb Burton, Daniel Dye, and Jeremy Clements completed the Top 10.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.